Tsitsipas explained under what condition the time of his toilet breaks can be shortened

The third racket of the world, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas again commented on the accusations of players and fans in his address. Previously, the tennis player’s rivals were unhappy with his prolonged toilet breaks.

“I do not pretend to be loved by everyone around me. Everyone chooses their favorite player. I ignored all the accusations from viewers and fans as people don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. They are not in the subject. All the accusations against me were false, and in Cincinnati I heard the most ridiculous thing in my life.

Fan support is, of course, important, but I have to go out and win in any case. So it doesn’t bother me.

I take a toilet break just like any other tennis player can. Yes, I have them a little longer than everyone else, but if there was a rule that says about time limits, maybe I would try to get everything done faster. So far, the break time is not regulated.

During the break, I just change my wet clothes to dry ones, because this is very important. You know, I don’t like the players who spend a lot of time on breaks either. Someone generally spends 35 seconds on feeds, I cool down and do not feel my game. But I’m not complaining, I accept it. Therefore, it is strange that people can afford to accuse me of anything, ”said the Greek tennis player at the post-match US Open press conference.