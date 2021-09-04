Tsitsipas on the defeat to Alcaraz: “I have never seen anyone hitting so hard and doing the fifth set so well. Honestly “- Tennis

The third racket of the world Stefanos Tsitsipas commented on the defeat to 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the third round of the US Open – 3: 6, 6: 4, 6: 7, 6: 0, 6: 7. In the third set, the Greek missed a double break and two set points.

– He started well. The speed of the ball was incredible. I’ve never seen anyone hit that hard. It took me a while to adapt, to build the game around his style.

A very bitter defeat. Especially after the fourth set, which I dominated, played very aggressively, did not think about the past. Great fourth set.

But in the fifth set, he played as in the first: carefree, attacking from every ball. I’ve never seen anyone do the fifth set so well. Honestly.

How impressed were you with how he remained calm after the fourth set?

– He coped well with everything. This will help him reach great heights. The match was to be mine. I shouldn’t have played it. All that remains is to learn.

He is young, he fought, did not give up. In the third set I had chances, I missed them. If I had won it, I don’t know if he would have kept this attitude.

And you saw what happened in the fourth set. I was literally flying.

– Can you assess its potential?

– He can fight for the Great Helmets. He has a game.

– What surprised you the most about her?

– Stability. I took quite deeply, pressed. I don’t know how much harder I need to hit to apply pressure.

But he coped well with everything, punched right through with the first blow after the reception, controlled the game. It was amazing – especially in the fifth set.

I did not expect that he would add so much. Compared to the fourth game, a completely different player came out. I don’t know, maybe physio helped him (Alcaraz called a doctor because of hip problems – Sports.ru), but he seemed like a completely different player.

