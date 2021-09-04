Ukraine – France. Forecast and rate for 1.78

On September 4, at the Olimpiyskiy stadium (Kiev), the Ukrainian national team will host the French national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifying round. The match should start at 21:45 Moscow time. Ukraine – France: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Ukraine

The Ukrainian team continues to be without victories and at the moment it has only four draws. The hosts drew with Kazakhstan for the second time in a row (2: 2). In the first game the score was 1: 1.

Also, the Ukrainian national team has draws with France (1: 1) and Finland (1: 1). After that, the “yellow-blue” have zero goal difference – 5: 5. We also note that the Ukrainians failed to keep their gates clean in the last nine appearances.





The hosts are in second place. On their account 4 points scored. They are separated from France by 4 points.

The best scorer of Ukrainians in the tournament is the forward Roman Yaremchuk… On account of his 2 goals scored.

France

The French ended their two-legged winning streak with a draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina (1: 1). Before that, the guests beat the Bosnians 1: 0 away.

Team Deschamps previously won against Kazakhstan 2: 0, and in the very first round he missed the victory over Ukraine, playing with a score of 1: 1.

In general, the French team had problems at Euro 2020. There, the “tricolors” started with a victory over Germany (1: 0), but then played tough matches with Hungary (1: 1) and Portugal (2: 2). Well, it is also difficult to forget the relegation to the 1/8 finals. The French lost to the Swiss on penalties (3: 4 P).

The best sniper in France is Antoine Griezmann, who scored 3 goals in four matches. Another team forward Kylian Mbappe will not play due to injury.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers distributed quotes as follows: 5.80 give to win Ukraine, 4.10 offer for a draw and 1.62 put up for the victory of France.

The last face-to-face meeting of the teams ended in a 1: 1 draw. Over time, their results did not change much. The Ukrainians scored more goals for the first time in this tackle, and the French again missed 2 points, playing a valid match with a low conversion.

The game will be important for both teams. France is not going to admit Ukrainians to her table, but Ukrainians need to win , and so that in defense it is normal to play back. Considering this and the statistics of teams scored, we suggest put for total under 2.5 for 1.78…

We also suggest taking a chance and put on IT France less than 1.5 with a coefficient 1.96… She is not very good at scoring in this qualifying cycle. Now she is clearly going through hard times.