Ukraine – France, prediction and bet on the selection match for the World Cup in 2022 on August 4, bookmaker odds, where to look, what time it starts – September 4, 2021

The national team of Ukraine, after four draws in the starting rounds, has driven itself into an uncomfortable position. To make it to the 2022 World Cup (or at least fight for the playoff stage), you must definitely score points with France. We make a prediction for the match Ukraine – France, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the match Ukraine – France start, and where to watch the meeting

The match of the 5th round of selection for the 2022 World Cup Ukraine – France will take place on Saturday, September 4 in Kiev at the NSC Olimpiyskiy. The beginning is at 21:45 (Moscow time). Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic was appointed as the main arbiter of the meeting. You can watch the game live on Match TV.

Before the match

Ukraine changed the coach in the summer, but the results remained the same. Four matches – four draws, three of them with a score of 1: 1. Such performances put a big question mark on the prospects of Petrakov’s team now to break through to the world championship. It was probably difficult to calculate directly, considering that there is France in the group. Although you can recall the same selection for Euro 2020, which Ukraine finished in first place, leaving behind the then current European champions, the Portuguese. But now all this is in the past.

The Ukrainians continue to play on their own with weaker opponents, but the entrance yard in defense always affects. On the eve of the September selection games, the team lost two main goalkeepers at once – Buschan and Trubin, so they had to rely on the experienced Pyatov again. It is probably stupid to blame Andrey for two conceded goals against Kazakhstan, there was a cascade of mistakes even without him. In addition, the hosts were left with only one sensible striker – Yaremchuk. Yes. Sikan scored in the last game, but this achievement should not be overestimated too much. And the main thing – because of the disqualification, Zinchenko will not help the yellow-blue ones.

France in the current selection also cannot be called a very stable team, given the draws against Bosnia and Ukraine (both times – 1: 1). Yes, in these games the French looked more interesting, and against the Balkans they played for a long time in the minority, but they constantly pressed and attacked. So far, the tournament position allows them not to strain. There are also losses among the guests. Kante, Tolisso and Mbappe were injured and have already left the camp of the national team. Well, Kunde against Bosnia for some reason flew into a rough tackle at someone else’s gates, getting a red card out of the blue.

Forecast for the match Ukraine – France

France, in order to resolve almost all the issues on going further, it is imperative to win on Saturday. And there is confidence that Deschamps’ team will try to do it at any cost. Yes, the guests have tangible problems, but the bench there is such that almost any national team in the world will envy it. Plus, we repeat, the Ukrainians are not at all impressive in defense. Our forecast for the match Ukraine – France: victory for France, odds – 1.63.

