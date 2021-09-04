Ukraine – France: prediction and rate of Vladislav Turov 09/04/2021

Group D was filled with a syndrome of draws and unexpected results. In the games played, only France won, and the rest of the matches ended in a draw!

The Ukrainians again stumbled in the match with the Kazakhs, but at the same time they played in their own rude manner. Ukraine from selection to selection is one of the most accurate foul teams. On the one hand, this is commendable, but on the other hand, it is a problem for the coaching staff, because the players practically do not use collective pressure.

France stumbled on the home tour with Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-1), let down Kunde, who received a red card. Deschamps has players for several full-fledged teams at his disposal, but the coach faces the problem of choosing a squad. With all the power of the “tricolor” opponents violate very little, an average of 8.5 fouls. Moreover, a number of the most important players for violations will not play in the match against Ukraine, first of all it is necessary to highlight Mbappé and Lucas Hernandez.

The match will be served by Slavko Vincic, quite loyal to the fouls by the referee. In the past few years, his average total has been at the level of 24-25 fouls, which is quite normal numbers for international matches.

It is clear that France will be a big favorite in all matches of the group. However, in terms of the styles and manner of play of the national teams, the wards of Alexander Petrakov are quite capable of meeting the total on fouls.

Photo: Justin Setterfield / Getty Images Sport

