Ukraine to play with France in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match

The fifth round of the qualifying stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup between the national teams of Ukraine and France will begin at 21:45 Moscow time. The teams will meet on the field of the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev. According to the results of the four previous rounds in Group D, Ukraine occupies the second line with four points, and France – the first with eight points.

Where to see

Match TV will start broadcasting live at 21:35 Moscow time. The broadcast can also be viewed on the channel’s website.

Positions of the Ukrainian national team at the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup

In the first four rounds, the Ukrainian national team played exclusively in a draw. In the first match against the French national team, the teams played with a score of 1: 1. The victory will help the team stay in second place in the standings, and a draw will give the same chances.

Positions of the French national team in the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup

The French national team confidently occupies the first line in the standings, gaining eight points. In the first match against Ukraine, the team finished the game in a draw (1: 1), and in the second match against the national team of Kazakhstan, it won (2: 0). In the third round, against the team of Bosnia and Herzegovina, she also won (1: 0 in favor of France), and in the fourth match with the same team she drew (1: 1). The victory in the match against the Ukrainian national team will help the French to stay on the first line, the same outcome is possible in case of a draw or a loss.

The winning coefficient for the Ukrainian team is 5.80, for the French team – 4.10. The draw is valued at 1.62.

The approximate composition of the team of the Ukrainian national team: Andriy Pyatov, Eduard Sobol, Serhiy Sidorchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Ilya Zabarny, Vitaly Mykolenko, Alexander Zinchenko, Vitaly Buyalsky, Alexander Karavaev, Nikolai Matvienko.

The approximate composition of the French team: Hugo Lloris, Presnel Kimpembe, Rafael Varane, Jules Kunde, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, Kylian Mbappe, Jordan Veretou, Luca Dinh, Karim Benzema.

The history of meetings between the national teams of Ukraine and France begins in 1999. The teams played 11 matches in total. France scored six victories, Ukraine only one. There were only four draws.