Umtiti burst into tears at his meeting with Laporte in August. Barça president promised to talk with Koeman about player’s prospects – Football

In mid-August, Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti met with club president Joan Laporte.

Last summer, the Frenchman decided to do everything to return to the previous level. He spent a lot of money training outside the club and worked with a personal trainer. This allowed him to get in good physical shape. However, the club still wanted to sell Umtiti, so Samuel asked for a meeting with the management.

According to Mundo Deportivo, President Joan Laporta, Vice President Rafa Yusten and Director Mateu Alemani met with him.

The beginning of the meeting was very tense. Laporta put a lot of pressure on Umtiti and said that the Frenchman had lost his status and was not capable of playing in the starting lineup, but, despite this, he wanted to stay at Barça, even knowing that coach Ronald Koeman did not really count on him …

Umtiti asked for an opportunity to explain the situation. He said that it was not his fault that the Barcelona doctors did not find the optimal treatment for his knee, and that all the operations that were offered to him were risky for his health. Umtiti said that he was looking for a doctor with his own money, and for several months his physical readiness indicators have been at a high level.

Laporta, Yuste and Alemani listened to Umtiti. When he finished, the Barça president said he always believed in Samuel. Laporta is convinced that Umtiti deserved another chance, and admitted that the club may not have been paying enough attention to the Frenchman. At these words, Umtiti wept. Laporta hugged him and said that he would talk to Koeman about making the coach more sensitive to the difficult situation that Umtiti was in.