Updated (again) PC system requirements for Vampire: The Masquerade

Sharkmob AB has updated the system requirements for the PC version Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt…
According to the specs, PC gamers will need an Intel i5-7400 or AMD Ryzen 1300X (previously required an Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 1600X) and 8GB of RAM (up from 16GB). The company suggests using NVIDIA GTX 970 or Radeon RX 580 (instead of NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD RX 5600 XT).
As for the recommended ones, nothing has changed in terms of processors, everything also requires Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 16 GB of RAM, however, video cards are now recommended NVIDIA GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega 64 (instead of NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super / AMD RX 5700 XT).
Previously, the developer has already changed the system requirements to higher ones, and, in fact, brought them back.
Take a look at the updated system requirements below:
Minimum:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
CPU: Intel i5-7400 / AMD Ryzen 1300X or better
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580 or better
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband internet connection
Disk space: 20 GB of free space
Additional Notes: HDD
Recommended:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or better
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 / Radeon RX Vega 64 or better
DirectX: Version 11
Disk space: 20 GB of free space
Additional Notes: SSD highly recommended