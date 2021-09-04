Updated (again) PC system requirements for Vampire: The Masquerade

©

Sharkmob AB has updated the system requirements for the PC version Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt…

According to the specs, PC gamers will need an Intel i5-7400 or AMD Ryzen 1300X (previously required an Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 1600X) and 8GB of RAM (up from 16GB). The company suggests using NVIDIA GTX 970 or Radeon RX 580 (instead of NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD RX 5600 XT).

As for the recommended ones, nothing has changed in terms of processors, everything also requires Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 16 GB of RAM, however, video cards are now recommended NVIDIA GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega 64 (instead of NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super / AMD RX 5700 XT).

Previously, the developer has already changed the system requirements to higher ones, and, in fact, brought them back.

Take a look at the updated system requirements below:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel i5-7400 / AMD Ryzen 1300X or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Disk space: 20 GB of free space

Additional Notes: HDD

Recommended: