Utyasheva explained why she does not force her 6-year-old daughter to follow in her footsteps

Laysan Utyasheva, two-time European champion in rhythmic gymnastics, told how she brings up her heirs.

Former gymnast Laysan Utyasheva and her husband, Comedy Club resident Pavel Volya, boast atypical methods of raising their children. The celebrity couple stated that they do not force the heirs to do what they do not like.

As noted by the former Russian “artist”, 8-year-old Robert and 6-year-old Sophia manage their own interests and do it quite skillfully.

Star children have practically no free time. Both children chose the same sports hobby – tennis, as well as music, only here tastes were divided: Sofia preferred the piano, and Rob preferred the guitar.

Also, the youngest heiress of the couple dances twice a week. Whether it is serious or not, Utyasheva is not yet sure. It is too early to judge, she said. However, it is already clear that the daughter of an eminent athlete will not follow in the footsteps of her parent.

“She refused to go to gymnastics, it was her decision. Although she has all the data for gymnastics. But she sat down on a twine on her left leg a couple of times and said: “Mom, it hurts, I don’t want to.” Well, why force? I just do not want to artificially raise a champion, actress, singer, dancer, “- quotes the former” artist “Glamor.

