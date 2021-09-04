Venice 2021: Kristen Stewart, Dakota Johnson, Jake Gyllenhall and more at the festival

Kristen Stewart

The Venice Film Festival continues to delight moviegoers and fans of social events with premieres. So, yesterday in the main competition were presented films “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” and “The Lost Daughter”, and Kristen Stewart, Dakota Johnson, Olivia Coleman, Alessandro Michele and other stars appeared on the red carpet.

The greatest excitement was caused by the premiere of the film “Spencer” by Pablo Larrain about several days in the life of the late Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart. The plot focuses on three days of Christmas holidays that Diana spends with the royal family in Sandringham – a time when she reimagines her life, her marriage to Prince Charles, her role in the royal family …



Kristen Stewart



Pablo Larrain and Kristen Stewart



Kristen Stewart and the Spencer movie crew



Kristen Stewart, contrary to stereotypes about herself, willingly posed for journalists – either on the photocall or on the red carpet, fooling around in front of the cameras and smiling radiantly. Alas, her girlfriend and potential bride did not keep her company at the festival, but this did not affect the mood of the actress.



Katerina Shulkha



Beatrice Vendramin





The star of the next film in our selection – “The Lost Daughter” – Dakota Johnson also posed for photographers alone (except for the film crew). However, she and Chris Martin, it seems, do not seek to display their relationship in public space.



Dakota Johnson







Alessandro Michele and Dakota Johnson



Olivia Coleman, Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal

At the Venice Festival, the star of the BDSM trilogy “Fifty Shades of Gray” arrived to present the film “The Lost Daughter”, in which she played the main role. This film is the directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, so it is not surprising that her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, supported her at the festival premiere. Together, they do not appear in public as often as the photographers would like, so the reporters had a rare chance to take cute shots, because both did not skimp on hugs and touching looks.



Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal



Jake Gyllenhaal



Maggie Gyllenhaal

The film “The Lost Daughter” is based on the novel of the same name by the famous Italian writer Helena Ferrante (although until now no one knows for sure who is hiding under this name). In the center of the plot is a college professor (Olivia Colman), who comes on vacation to Greece on a secluded island and encounters an unimaginably noisy American family there. And new circumstances force her to rethink her life.



Olivia Colman



Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal



Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson



Dakota Johnson and Luca Guadagnino