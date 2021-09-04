Verstappen won the Netherlands Grand Prix pole, Hamilton – 2nd, Bottas – 3rd, Kubica – 18th, Mazepin – 20th

At the last moments, the qualifications of the main contenders for pole were separated by 0.04 seconds. And Mazepin lost 0.5 to Mika …

0.04 to “tragedy”

Before qualifying in Zandvoort, Max Verstappen was the undisputed favorite – the Dutchman was supported by the overcrowded stands, the Orange Army, and in the morning practice he brought the entire peloton half a second. And this is on a short track, which modern cars pass in 70 seconds!

In the first attempts of the decisive segment, Verstappen was ahead of Bottas by 0.3 seconds, Hamilton lost another 0.05 and remained only third. Max, by the way, was left alone at this stage – Peres flew out in Q1, but about him – below. Verstappen was able to improve his result by a few hundredths and in the second attempt – and this is what saved his pole position.

Lewis Hamilton drove a brilliant lap in the final attempt, but he was 0.04 seconds short of Max’s time! The blink of an eye almost ruined the holiday for tens of thousands of spectators in the stands, but Verstappen won the second pole in a row, and Hamilton moved up to second place and will now share the first row of the grid with Max.

Valtteri Bottas on his last lap could not add and took third place, Pierre Gasly was in fourth position, Charles Leclair and Carlos Sainz brought Ferrari the third row of the starting grid, and Antonio Giovinazzi was unexpectedly located in seventh position – this is the Italian’s best result of the season -2021.

Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso finished in eighth and ninth places – for the third time in a row, the two-time F1 champion is inferior to his team-mate. Daniel Riccardo closed the top 10.

Q2: Russell and Latifi’s departures

In the second segment, the Williams riders put an end to the fight. The beginning of the end was the departure of George Russell in the second attempt – the Briton rushed to bank and lost the back of the car. There were a little over three minutes left until the end of the segment, the races were resumed, but Nicholas Latifi immediately flew into the bump stops in the same way, and in his case the blow was much stronger, and the consequences were more serious (Russell even managed to return to the pits). Now it was a little one and a half minutes before the checkered flag – the segment was not renewed.

Russell ended up in the most advantageous position on the grid – 11th – and will be able to choose the rubber composition for the first segment. Lance Stroll is in 12th place, Lando Norris is 13th, and Latifi is 14th. Yuki Tsunoda closed the protocols of the second segment – this is the best qualification of a debutant after the double stages in Austria.

Q1: failure of Sergio Perez

Having signed a new contract with Red Bull, Perez has faced problems over and over again. In Belgium, Sergio lost three points after crashing the car on the grid and is now out in the first segment. While his partner was fighting for pole, Cheko did not have time for a new attempt – the pilots in front were leaving the pit lane too slowly and Perez did not have a second … Sergio did not go so badly yet.

Poorly performed in Zandvoort and Sebastian Vettel. Towards the end, the pilots “Aston Martin” went to the decisive attempt, and Vettel drove a circle faster than Stroll. But the latter stayed on the track and tried to improve further, and Seb returned to the pits – and in the end his time was not enough.

Robert Kubica, who unexpectedly replaces Kimi Raikkonen, who picked up COVID-19 in Alfa Romeo, took 18th place, and the Haas drivers were traditionally in the last two positions, and Mick Schumacher was ahead of Nikita Mazepin for the 11th time this season. The Russian lost 0.49 seconds.

The Netherlands Grand Prix kicks off on Sunday, September 5, at 16:00 Moscow time.