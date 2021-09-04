Very strange things, or why did Toto Wolf and George Russell talk to Alfa Romeo?

A new political war breaks out between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing …

Friday night in the Zandvoort paddock. Alfa Romeo chief Frederic Wasser talks to Toto Wolf and George Russell in the Mercedes’ guest area, while Christian Horner and Williams CEO Jost Capito sit in the nearby Red Bull Racing motorhome. It would seem, what do the managers of these teams have in common? And what has to do with Russell, who seems to have one foot in Mercedes? Although it is surprising not only the fact of both meetings, but also the fact that they take place at the same time. As the saying goes, “Coincidence? I do not think”. Then what was it?

Toto Wolff, George Russell and Frederic Wasser in Mercedes motorhomePhoto: twitter.com/Noemidemiguel

Williams and Alfa Romeo – in the mind of Red Bull

Fast forward a couple of hours to the mysterious negotiations in the motorhomes of the two top teams. Christian Horner traditionally communicates with journalists during the break between Friday training sessions. “Alex Albon is a talented racer. Considering Russell’s possible move to Mercedes and Raikkonen’s departure from Formula 1, new opportunities open up for him. The decision will be made within the next week or so, “- said the head of Red Bull Racing.

That former teammate Max Verstappen is vying for a place at Williams and Alfa Romeo is not news in itself. Rumors about this have been actively circulating in the information field of Formula 1 the last couple of days, but more like a typical story at the height of the “stupid season”. After all, why would Ferrari and Mercedes customers need a Red Bull graduate?

From the side of Red Bull, everything is obvious. The Thai co-owners of the Austrian company are very interested in the return of their compatriot to Formula 1 racing in 2022. In fact, only Grove and Hinwill have vacancies for the 2022 season. If you choose between these two teams, then, of course, in terms of marketing and sports prospects, Williams is more attractive than Alfa Romeo. For the British team, inviting a pilot with experience of playing for a top team is also a good option. There is one big “but” …

Alex Albon and George RussellPhoto: Red Bull Content Pool

Mercedes promotes Nika de Vries

The struggle for a place in a particular team is always a confrontation between the management, personal sponsors, in the end, the pilots themselves, in general, separate groups. Usually this dispute takes place in absentia, in parallel and without conflicts. But there seems to be a real war for a spot at Williams, because according to Christian Horner, Mercedes, which supplies Grove with engines, is actively obstructing the transfer of Alex Albon. “They called him four times and urged him to abandon this idea. I told him not to pay attention, “- says the head of Red Bull Racing.

The current Formula 1 world champions did not deny the disagreements with Red Bull and indirectly hinted that Albon was claiming someone else’s place: they say, Williams is our client team, and we have our own pilot. “Of course, it’s great that Albon can return to F1, but Nick de Vries is also claiming this place,” explained Mercedes CEO Toto Wolf.

The Silver Arrows ‘motivation is clear: De Vries’ shares have skyrocketed since winning the Formula E World Championship, and Williams is making progress. And there may not be a more convenient moment to attach your junior. Who knows if there will be a vacancy at Grove in a year, when Mercedes closes its program in the electric series. However, there is one more important point.

Frederic Wasseur and Nick de VriesPhoto: Alfa Romeo

“P” – politics

Agree, it is very strange when, in the midst of a “tee”, but what is there, the fight for the title, two top teams suddenly enter into a tough public dispute over a place for their juniors. It is unlikely that this is a sporting interest. Not a time or a place. Trying to distract and knock your friend out of psychological balance? Quite possible. And, maybe, work for the long term.

Just imagine: a Red Bull driver is piloting a Mercedes powered car. And this, mind you, in a year when the “Red Bulls” launch their own engine-building division, to which they have already invited 15 engineers from the camp of their main competitors. Of course, Alex Albon will have a non-disclosure agreement, but some insights about updates during the season, engine operation features will still reach Red Bull, and that’s a fact. In the end, the Anglo-Thai will have a contract with Williams, not an engine supplier. So Mercedes does not need such a scenario at all and hence such an interest in pushing another of its protégés, Nick de Vries, to the place of George Russell.

Interestingly, Wolf is actually explicitly advising Albona to join Alfa Romeo. “I think this is a common disagreement between the two groups, we just have to find a solution. We need to explore the options available at Alfa Romeo and Williams, ”said the Austrian.

It can be assumed that it was with the aim of asking Alfa Romeo to think about the invitation of Albon that the Mercedes boss met with Frederick Wasseur on Friday evening and took Russell with him to the meeting. Why not? Russell played along with the Anglo-Thai for the Wasseur team in GP3 and Formula 2, so he may well say a couple of arguments in favor of Alex. At least with Nick de Vries, the Briton did not intersect so much in the younger episodes. Well, and Christian Horner, in turn, tried to convince the head of Williams Jost Capito to invite Albon? May be. Red Bull, at least, it makes no sense to retreat. In general, the situation is confusing and mysterious, but interesting. It will be funny if Ferrari, which supplies Alfa Romeo engines and is interested in promoting the pilots of its racing Academy, also joins in this situation …