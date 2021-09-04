Vitalik Buterin spoke about the main mistake when creating Ethereum

The creator of the Ethereum blockchain Vitalik Buterin spoke about which strategic decisions in the development of the project he regrets the most

Ethereum appeared just five years ago. Most DeFi and NFT projects are now based on it, and ETH is the second largest cryptocurrency. However, when creating projects of this scale, mistakes cannot be avoided. Answering users’ questions on Twitter, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin spoke about the mistakes he made when organizing the work, as well as what he would have done differently now.

Buterin’s biggest mistake

According to Buterin, most of all he regrets that he attracted too many co-founders and chose them almost at random.

“It’s more difficult for people to negotiate than I thought. You can’t just sit in a circle for everyone, look into each other’s eyes and see how good everyone is. Especially when there is a huge conflict of interest ”, – explained he.

This is not the first time Buterin has spoken about the difficulties associated with the human factor. For example, when commenting on the delays in the release of ETH 2.0, he explained that the problems were not technical. It’s all about people and constantly arising internal conflicts.

“When building a team, it’s important to know the people you work with well.”

Many people – many problems

Ethereum has eight co-founders. In addition to Vitalik Buterin, among the founding fathers are Mihai Alisi, Anthony Di. Iorio, Jeffrey Wlicke, Charles Hoskinson, Amir Chettrit, Joseph Lubin and Gavin Wood. Some have already left the project and created their own blockchains, or left the cryptoindustry altogether, such as Anthony Di Yorio.

The first authors of the project are Buterin and Wood. The rest of the co-founders joined later.

When there are a lot of people, it is difficult for them to agree. Ethereum knows this firsthand. Over the course of five years, the founders fought and argued many times. For example, in the early stages, the question was whether the Ethereum corporation would be commercial or non-commercial. The co-founders could not come to a consensus in any way. As a result, Charles Hoskinson left the project and founded Cardano. It is now the third largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and one of the main competitors of Ethereum.

Ethereum is on the rise

Ethereum (ETH) has broken the $ 4,000 mark for the first time since May 2021. The cryptocurrency has been growing steadily since the end of July. Having formed a bottom in the region of $ 1,700b, ETH has risen in price by more than 100% in a month and a half. Experts believe that the coin is growing in value in the wake of the popularity of DeFi and NFT – most projects in these segments are based on the Ethereum blockchain.

In addition, in August, along with the London update, the mechanism for calculating miners’ rewards has changed. Now part of the transaction fees are burned, creating a deflationary effect. According to the watchtheburn burned commission tracker, 185,380 ETH ($ 735 million) have been burned since the update was launched.

