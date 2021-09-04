What Angelina Jolie Reads – ReadRate

Once again, we wonder what our favorite celebrities are reading. For example, what books are on the bedside table of the main beauty of Hollywood, the fatal Angelina Jolie? Unfortunately, in an interview, Jolie rarely mentions specific books (although she has repeatedly confessed her love of reading). One of her recommendations is Bram Stoker’s Dracula. And on the left arm of the tattoo-lover actress is a quote from playwright Tennessee Williams “A prayer for the wild at heart, kept in cages”.

Jolie started out as a model, but quickly showed her acting skills and knocked on the golden doors of Hollywood. In search of an answer to the question of what books Angelina Jolie loves and reads, we turned to her filmography. The actress often starred in film adaptations, and some of them significantly influenced her career. We have selected some of the most iconic and collected in this rating.

For example, James Mangold’s film, Girl, Interrupted, became a real triumph for Jolie. This biographical drama, in which Jolie played the role of Fox Rove, turned into a breakthrough for the actress. For her performance in the film, she received the third Golden Globe, the prestigious Screen Actors Guild of the United States and the main prize – Oscar. It was after this film that Jolie forever established herself as an outstanding dramatic actress, not just a pretty former model.

By the way, Jolie received another honorary “Oscar” in 2013 for her active volunteer and humanitarian work. Also, Angelina Jolie was included in the list of the most respected women in the world according to YouGov.

Subsequently, Jolie has repeatedly mixed a variety of projects in her career: sometimes she plays in serious drama films, and sometimes she appears in box-office, commercially successful action films, where you can’t really turn around to demonstrate acting skills. This does not seem to affect Jolie’s reputation much – she is equally loved by both the public and critics.

Angelina Jolie not only loves to read, but also to write! She has directed several films on sensitive social topics and wrote the scripts for some of them. To appreciate her screenwriting talent, you can watch “In the Land of Blood and Honey” or the drama “By the Sea” (in the Russian box office it was released under the name “Cote d’Azur”).

We hope that in future interviews, journalists will try to ask Jolie more often questions about their favorite books and we will receive direct recommendations from the actress on what to read in order to be successful in career, motherhood, social activities and other aspects of life.