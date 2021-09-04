what makes birthday girl Kylie Jenner

On August 10, the star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner turned 24 years old. At the age of 10, she began to appear on television, and at the age of 17, she launched a collection of cosmetics. Kylie is considered the youngest rich woman in the world, and on what she earns – read on.

Own cosmetics brand

As Kylie Jenner herself said, she once had complexes because of her thin lips. The girl tried to choose such a lipstick so that it merged with the color of her lips and it was not noticeable how much it goes over the contour. This prompted her to make such a lipstick herself. This was the launch of the first cosmetics from a teenage girl, which consisted of a pencil and lipstick.

The first 15 thousand Kylie Lip Kits sold out instantly. Jenner subsequently renamed the brand to Kylie Cosmetics and expanded products as well as launched the Kylie Skin facial kits. In a year and a half, the Kylie Jenner brand has earned about $ 420 million.

The following year, Forbes estimated Kylie Jenner’s company at $ 800 million, and in 2019 recognized her as the youngest billionaire. True, in 2020, the model was accused of fraud, but she still remained a young rich woman. In the same year, her fortune was estimated at $ 590 million. Now her capital is $ 620 million.

Advertising campaigns

Kylie Jenner earns $ 1.4 million for her personal blog on Instagram, where more than 237 million people follow her. For one post on the page, she can earn over $ 1 million. The celebrity has collaborated with Puma and PacSun, continues to arrange collaborations with Calvin Klein, Max Factor, Lacoste and other brands.

“The Kardashian family”

The reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians began in 2007 when Kylie was only 10 years old. Now this is not the main profit of the entrepreneur, because the last, 20th season of the project, was released in 2021. But over the 14 years of broadcasting, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have gained immense popularity and success.