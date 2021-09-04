what will the new iPhone be: Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

One of the most important events in the IT world – the presentation of Apple – should happen on time this year. The pandemic crisis confused the plans of the American company in 2020, but did not prevent the expansion of the iPhone 12 series smartphones in the market. This fall, analysts and consumers are looking forward to the success and the long-awaited next-generation display in Apple smartphones. “Lenta.ru” counts the days before the event and tells what to expect from the update of the flagship line.

The largest update of the new series is called advanced screens. Apple smartphones should finally make the switch to displays with an increased refresh rate of up to 120 hertz this year. Upgrade means smoother picture display. In this regard, iPhones lag behind Android flagships – even relatively budget models look preferable due to a more advanced front panel. The lack of a high frequency mode in current devices can be explained by a high load on the battery, which is solved by increasing the battery capacity or by optimizing the system. Most likely, the new function will work by analogy with 5G, that is, it will be activated only when it is needed. In current iPhones, the fifth generation connection is also turned on only when necessary – downloading heavy content and streaming.

It looks absurd, but the 60 hertz display frequency is one of the few characteristics of an Apple smartphone that has not changed since the first generation iPhone. At the same time, device matrices have become an order of magnitude better and are considered one of the most advanced on the market.

The Always-On-Display feature is a spin-off of the iPhone screen upgrade. It lies in the fact that the system can reduce the display frequency to the minimum – one frame per second. This is not enough for displaying content, but enough for displaying time and notifications when the screen is locked. On the one hand, this option has long been found in Android smartphones, on the other hand, it is present in the Apple Watch.

The dimensions of the screens will not change, as the current line seems to be the most balanced in many years. There is the most popular format (6.1 “), there is a top-end flagship with a huge screen (6.5”) and a tiny 5.4 “option for lovers of small devices. The democratic approach is very different from the politics of the late 2010s, when Apple released phones in two sizes. It is difficult to say how many consumers have left for the Android family, which the conventional iPhone 7 did not suit because of the weak camera, although it had ideal dimensions, and the 7 Plus disappointed with its gigantic dimensions.

Judging by social networks, one of the most desirable smartphone options among Apple fans is a fingerprint sensor. No matter how marketers convinced consumers that a hole for a finger on a button (or on the back of a gadget) is a museum, Face ID was never liked. This follows from a recent survey of users who singled out Touch ID as the most useful iPhone option. The pandemic has reinforced the position of the scanner: while the face is covered with a mask, finger unlocking is by far the most convenient. To be fair, you can use the face scanner while wearing a mask, but you also need to have an Apple Watch. And this is an extra 20-30 thousand rubles.

Related materials Margin of safety. Apple released the iPad with a computer processor. Why does he need such power?

Manufacturers of Android smartphones have solved this problem simply – in current devices, sensors are installed under the screen, which looks more aesthetically pleasing than a recess on the back panel. The face unlock function is added to the phones as an additional feature.

Apple is not yet ready to fit the sensor under the screen. This is due to the fact that the company has not yet developed a reliable technology that would meet all corporate standards. Therefore, expect the first iPhone with Touch ID under the screen this fall. The most Apple is ready for is to build a finger scanner into the side power button of the device. But so far, this trick has been done only with the iPad.

Ditching Face ID in favor of Touch ID would be a very popular decision, but a marketing failure. Apple rarely admits its mistakes, and in this situation, the funeral of the biometric sensor will look exactly like a defeat.

In a new generation, the company could fix a serious problem with the current lineup – autonomy. The last few generations of smartphones have been remarkable in terms of battery life compared to previous Apple gadgets. The devices were taught to work all day long and were even able to install capacious batteries without increasing the thickness of the smartphone. However, the 5G standard messed things up.

Based on the first reviews of the iPhone 12, the fifth generation support feature sucks all the energy out of the phone. The situation is especially sad in the USA, where there is support for the faster (and energy-consuming) 5G mmWave standard. Months later, negative reviews have decreased, which suggests that the company’s engineers have solved the problem at the software level. In particular, a setting appeared that activated 5G only when absolutely necessary.

In any case, now the problem with the battery and 5G – due to the lack of the latter – is delayed. Apparently, Apple is preparing to stay ahead of the curve by adding larger batteries to the iPhone 13. There will be no colossal upgrade, but smartphones will learn to hold back and survive at least until the evening.

Sources are also awaiting the appearance of a reverse charging function, which will allow the iPhone to be used as a power bank. Of course, with great restrictions and only for recharging compatible accessories like AirPods. Although this option was added to smartphones not very long ago, it only works with a compatible external battery from Apple. A small upgrade to the MagSafe standard is expected – the magnets on the back of the device will be more powerful, but this will not affect the charging speed.

Focusing on the wireless MagSafe standard could be the first step towards a no-hole smartphone and no wired charging altogether.

There won’t be such revolutions in this generation, but the idea of ​​an iPhone without physical interfaces seems promising. If the company introduces such a smartphone in the future, it will probably remove the charging wire from the phone box after the adapter.

The question with the name of the new smartphone concerns not only branding, but also positioning. Considering that the 2021 release may turn out to be one of the most minor in the past few years, a return to the old name – with the S suffix – seems very logical. Looking back, you can see that both the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6s were more of an add-on model, with fixes and a few new features added. However, Apple may drop the S-names to show that the new generation is complete.

Related materials We would have their problems Smartphone roll, smart toilet and bladder sensor: the strangest inventions of 2021

Insiders are confident that the lineup of the series will also be preserved. Four models are expected to be announced in September – from the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The failure of a mini-smartphone, which sold extremely poorly, does not prevent Apple from preparing its successor. Perhaps the demand for compact devices still remains strong despite the skepticism of analysts. However, if mini does not come out, no one will notice the loss: again, last year’s smartphone will remain on sale.

Despite the fear of the number 13 among consumers, recently insiders refer to the new model exclusively as the iPhone 13. Such a choice looks self-confident, since there are no trifles in marketing.

Traditionally, after the announcement of new smartphones, interest in old ones will decrease, but will be supported by reasonable demand. In our case, all devices of the iPhone 12 series will fall in price and will be discontinued. The company will take such a step so as not to confuse the consumer. At the same time, last year’s models will remain in the sale of the company’s partners and will become a discount option in gray retail for many months.

If everything is clear with fresh devices, then what will happen to the budget options – iPhone SE and 11? Most likely, SE will remain in official retail for at least a year. Apple needs to have at least one device in its assortment, which it will position as the cheapest. Also, don’t forget about the fans of the old frame design and the Home button with Touch ID. This year, Apple has not released another SE successor, so the funeral of the current state employee is postponed.

With the iPhone 11, things are a little more complicated. On the one hand, the phone is one of the most sought-after Apple smartphones on the market. On the other hand, it has a more advanced successor in the form of the iPhone 12: the device compares favorably with an OLED display and 5G, but it costs more than $ 200 more. Perhaps the 11th smartphone will still be removed, but it will remain on the shelves of traditional stores and in the turnover of the used gadgets market. Or it will continue to be sold officially.

But with the Xr, everything is clear. The characteristics of the device presented in 2018 intersect with the specifications of the iPhone 11.

Therefore, the old smartphone must be sent to Apple’s virtual graveyard.

The problem with Apple’s smartphone business is that every year – the latest iterations are so accurate – consumers have more and more doubts about buying a new smartphone. The question of replacing a three- or four-year-old device with an iPhone 13 is logical, but is it necessary to jump from generation to generation or update at least a couple of years later? Even if you are a dedicated fan of Tim Cook’s products, it is difficult to find significant differences between the current iterations.

The new smartphone, obviously, will not be like the iPhone 7 Plus with its latest dual camera or like the iPhone X with, no kidding, revolutionary bezel-less. The company found a balance: determined the appropriate screen sizes, the number of models, the number of cameras, and the pricing policy. And it is extremely difficult to radically change something now. Insiders hint that we are waiting for the same iPhone 11, only adapted to the needs of the modern market. Probably, never before the phones that are shared by a couple of generations have been so much alike.

In part, Apple solves this problem by delaying technology adoption. While other manufacturers are introducing know-how, an American corporation is testing this feature and after a couple of generations presents it as something new. But in the iPhone 13, it is almost impossible to add something that will hook the consumer and affect the development of the industry at least for the next year.