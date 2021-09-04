What’s in the movie: Chinese Marvel superhero, Megan Fox’s trap and Nefootball

We tell you what you can watch in the cinemas of Tomsk this weekend

Becoming another hero of the popular comic book universe; Megan Fox versus her dead husband’s trap; Lyubov Aksenova plays football, and Anna Todd continues to film her stories. All of this can be seen in the movies this week. We will definitely remind you of the new series.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (16+)

Sean works in the parking lot of a San Francisco hotel and hangs out carelessly with his friend Katie, but everything changes with a postcard from his little sister, Xialing, who lives in China. Sean, who is actually called Shang-Chi, quickly realizes that a relative is in trouble because of her father – the powerful and immortal warrior Wenwu, who possesses the power of an ancient artifact – the Ten Rings. Our hero, taking Katie with him, immediately rushes to save Xiaalin, but he himself falls into a trap. Now Shang-Chi and Xialing will have to find out their mother’s secret and, of course, save the world.

Watch if:

The new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe started with the TV series and “The Black Widow”, now they are joined by “Shang-Chi” – the most ambitious and striking project of this stage of the comics’ development. The tape should get the entire “Asian box office”, so the director Destin Daniel Cretton is doing everything to interest this particular audience. His movie is a mixture of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Godzilla, action films with Jackie Chan and action from John Woo, as well as various “favors” from “Kung Fu Panda” and “Pokemon”. All this madness is crowned with bold and not vulgar humor.

Do not watch if:

Cretton should not only respect the Chinese public, but also Marvel fans. It already turns out to be done with great difficulty. Here’s Wong from Strange, Mandarin from Iron Man, Abomination from The Incredible Hulk, but all these options look like sidebars. “Shang-Chi” and without them would have lived without any problems. Lovers of tinplate in the style of “Deadpool” or the TV series “Boys”, the film can also be bypassed. Much looks too childish here.

“Nefootball” (12+)

We will follow the successes, but first the failures of the women’s football team of the Izumrud plant from Taganrog. Captain Danya loves this game and cannot come to terms with the fact that a rather lazy and drinking mentor Vadim Panov was taken to lead the club, who gave up on the whole team at once. Danya is recruiting a new team from those girls with whom she played in the yard. Panov, in turn, sees unprecedented potential in ex-housewives.

Watch if:

Russian cinema is finally continuing to settle in the rest of our homeland, bypassing Moscow and St. Petersburg. “Nefootball” is about Taganrog, which director Maxim Sveshnikov, apparently, simply adores. Even the stellar and talented Lyubov Aksenova looks like an inveterate provincial here, which is great. Of course, the film is not about football, but about a women’s team: a complex substance that, according to Sveshnikov’s decision, so quickly turns into a family – beautifully and kindly.

Do not watch if:

At times it seems that “Nefootball” was severely cut in terms of timing at the production stage. So many interesting and obligatory things this film could give us, but they will only show a couple of scandals, a few stupid workouts and under the heels of the matches themselves. The film is pretty far from a sports drama or comedy. A movie about people from a small town. By the way, the homeland of Anton Chekhov!

“Trapped” (18+)

Emily has huge marriage problems. She has long fallen in love with her husband’s colleague, despot Mark, and plans to file for divorce, but her betrothed decides to surprise the lady on their anniversary. He takes the girl to a posh house by the lake, next to which there is only forest and ice, and in the morning Mark handcuffs Emily to himself and commits suicide. It turned out that the villain had planned all this for a long time. Now poor Emily is trapped in the wilderness, and gangsters, whom she too, alas, knows, are already breaking into the building.

Watch if:

The scheme of many of the film “a woman in trouble” in the modern world has overgrown with a continuation “but can help herself.” If such a strong heroine turns out to be Megan Fox (“Transformers”, “Jennifer’s Body”), then this is doubly wonderful. Director S.K. Dale decided to make a present for all fans of hermetic thrillers, from which claustrophobes should simply start to rock the audience. He also made us take a fresh look at the problem of toxic relationships, from which it is not so easy to escape.

Do not watch if:

Megan Fox is beautiful, of course, not only in body, but also in soul. However, this does not mean that you need to turn the film into an advertisement for cosmetics and hair care products. Emily is in pain and struggles to survive most of the film, but her styling is perfect and her eyes are always elegantly tinted. We went to suspense, and got to a fashion show – just a deception.

“After. Chapter 3 “(18+)

Tessa and Hardin continue to love each other, but their relationship becomes increasingly squeaky and shaky. The girl literally needs career growth, she intends to rush to Seattle, but the young man is not ready for such a sharp turn, he wants to take Tessa to his English homeland. The girl’s friends, who are sure that Hardin is not worthy of her, also add fuel to the fire. Immediately, the heroine begins to have serious problems with her father. Apparently, all plans are collapsing.

Watch if:

The adaptation of the series of books by writer Anna Todd continues. Her novels have been translated into dozens of languages ​​and have fans all over the planet. It’s no wonder that films based on this literature are shot like a machine gun – three tapes in three years. With each, the fuse and passion disappear somewhere, but the tension from constant problems and the charm from great teenage love still remains. A true melodrama about feelings and the American dream, for which there are no barriers.

Do not watch if:

Visually, “Chapter 3” is better than its “ancestors”, but in terms of semantic content, it is literally terrible. The thing is that this tape already has a sequel (of course, “Chapter 4”), both projects were filmed immediately, apparently by throwing only boring dialogues into the third part and removing all dynamics from the script. Apparently in the fourth part we are waiting for a real roller coaster in terms of emotions, but this film will be mastered only by true fans of Todd.

Serials

“Tumbleweed” Is a Russian project only for fans of true melodramas about a difficult female fate. Excellent actress Ksenia Guseva plays Masha Izimova, who lost her lover and could not become a doctor. Dreams are shattered, but you have to live on.

“Duty” Is a crime drama from Great Britain about Inspector Amy Silva, who is sent to investigate a mysterious death aboard a nuclear submarine. A little later, the girl realizes that this business threatens the whole Foggy Albion.

“Red Sky Lovers” Is a romance-tasting historical series about the Joseon era, in which Hong Chong Gi became the first female artist at the Korean Royal Academy of Painting.

“Team K” – a comedy cartoon, for which, perhaps, not everyone is ready yet. This is a story about a team of spy agents made up of LGBT people who will fight villains around the world.

Enjoy your stay! Watch only good movies.