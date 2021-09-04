WhatsApp will stop supporting legacy smartphones. But on click, no one will be left without an application

In November, owners of old phones risk being left without WhatsApp. This will affect 43 models of smartphones – both on the iPhone and on gadgets based on the Android platform. The problem will affect millions of users.

From November 1, WhatsApp will stop supporting phones with Android 4.0.4 and below, as well as iPhones with iOS 9. Information about this is published on the company’s website. Those who still have the old model were advised to switch to a supported device or keep their chat history up to a specified date.

Smartphones are out of work

Access to the application, said the Metro newspaper, will lose the iPhone SE, 6S and 6S Plus. Seven Samsung models will remain without the messenger, including the Galaxy Trend Lite and the Galaxy Ace 2. More than 20 LG smartphones, including most of the Optimus devices, will be available.

WhatsApp will not work on ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, and Grand Memo. The messenger will stop running on six Huawei and three Sony models. Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8 were under attack.

Chance to save

The most obvious answer to the question of how not to be left without WhatsApp is to update your device. The chat history along with the transition to another phone can also be saved. One way is to back up your message history to Google Drive or iCloud, depending on the platform you’re using.

It is not yet possible to transfer the archive of correspondence between different platforms. Nevertheless, the developers of WhatsApp, according to the blog of the company, have begun to distribute the function of transferring chat data from iPhone to Samsung smartphones. This requires a Lightning to USB-C cable.

The feature is currently available on any Samsung device running Android 10 or later.

“This is just the beginning. We look forward to making this option available to more people who can switch between platforms of their choice and transfer chats securely, ”WhatsApp said.

Another way out is to use the mobile web version of the messenger.

No one will be disconnected at the click

Director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers Vladimir Zykov explained that WhatsApp could have taken this step in order to free its hands and save costs.

He recalled that any companies that develop applications for different types of operating systems also have to test their applications on different phone models from year to year. For this, they need to keep additional teams that would be engaged in testing, maintaining support for old operating systems.

“That is, instead of throwing this strength and energy into new developments, you have to keep these people so that they can test and maintain the normal operation of the application on old phones,” he said in an interview with 360.

But when a company sees that the number of users on a particular platform or version of the phone has dropped dramatically, in order to reduce costs and free up hands, it refuses to support the application on older models of devices.

According to Zykov, the messenger already installed on older versions of phones will continue to work, no one will turn it off with a click.

“But bugs and various glitches can appear there. It may either stop functioning, or some new functions may not appear there. Also, when trying to install it from the application store, the user may be informed that it is impossible to install WhatsApp for this version of the gadget, ”the expert added.

He drew attention to the fact that users of the devices included in the list will also be able to use the web version if it works fine for them on mobile phones.

“Usually there are no complaints about the mobile version. It usually works the same way on different phone models. There shouldn’t be any problems here, ”concluded Zykov.