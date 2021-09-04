why the St. Petersburg club recalls players from the national teams because of the inaction of UEFA and FIFA, what is happening. Sport-Express

The champions of Russia were held hostage to the situation around the match with Chelsea.

Inconvenient calendar

Last week SE already reported that Zenit is facing enormous difficulties. Brazilians Malcolm, Claudinho, and Colombian Vilmar Barrios went to their national teams, but they had to return too late. On the night of September 9-10, Brazil will meet with Peru and Colombia with Chile. The RPL round 7 match between Zenit and Akhmat will take place on September 11, and the first Champions League game against Chelsea will take place on September 14. Accordingly, Malcolm, Claudinho and Barrios would not have had time for the Premier League match for sure. But no one would let South Americans into London either.

Let me remind you what the matter is. The UK government has put all South American countries in the red zone of coronavirus restrictions. This means that everyone arriving from there must go to a ten-day quarantine. For athletes, no exceptions were made, so the Premier League clubs in September did not release their players to some national teams (for example, Chelsea refused to release Brazilian Thiago Silva and Senegalese Edouard Mendy). Because of this, the federations had to urgently replace players – for example, Malcolm’s call came to Zenit, although initially only Claudinho was included in the Brazilian national team. At the same time, the FIFA regulations on the status and transfers of players read: “An association wishing to call a player must notify him in writing at least 15 days before the start of the international matches period. The player’s club must be informed in writing at the same time. “

Zenit’s radical decision

Now the situation looks strange. The club first allowed the players to fly to another hemisphere, and now it is forcing them to return, although they have not played a match. Why couldn’t they just be left in Russia? Here again it is a matter of the calendar. The matches of the 6th round of the RPL were postponed three days earlier, and Zenit played the last game on Thursday, August 26. And the full UEFA Champions League group stage tour schedule was released on Friday evening, August 27th. Claudinho, Malcolm and Barrios had already left St. Petersburg by that time.

Immediately after the publication of the calendar, Zenit contacted Chelsea on many related issues, including the admission of players. But, as you know, this is not in the competence of the London club – everything depended on the British government. Zenit has sent official requests to FIFA and UEFA asking for help in solving the problem. There were two options: to agree with the authorities of the United Kingdom or to postpone the meeting to another country. Zenit initially had no intention of going to London without Malcolm, Claudinho and Barrios.

Brazilians are back

However, by September 1, no response had been received from the competent authorities, and until now no one could guarantee Zenit the unhindered entry of South Americans into the UK. Because of this, the St. Petersburg club had to take a radical step: to recall all the players from South America so that they would leave the red zone. It was impossible to delay any longer: according to British standards, everyone who was in the red zone for ten days before entering the country goes into quarantine. Russia is located in the orange (amber) zone.

Malcolm and Claudinho boarded the return plane on the night of September 2, and the Colombian Football Federation did not let Barrios go – presumably, he will be returned to Zenit only after the match with Paraguay, which will be held on the night of September 6. If so, then Barrios runs the risk of missing the meeting in London, but he will be able to play against Akhmat. There is also an option in which it will be given to Zenit on Friday, September 3. The club is due to fly to London on September 13th.

For a comment on the situation, “SE” turned to the general director of “Zenith” Alexander Medvedev:

– Zenit sent official letters to all football regulators – UEFA, RFU, RPL, asking for assistance in resolving the situation with the participation of the club’s Latin American players in the upcoming Champions League match against Chelsea. We proceed from the belief that all teams should be on an equal footing on the field. Therefore, they were forced to urgently recall their Latin American players from the locations of the national teams. Due to UK quarantine measures against countries in the red zone due to the situation with COVID-19, their participation in the match was at risk. We look forward to prompt intervention by the football authorities and adherence to fair play principles for all participants. We see that a possible way out of this situation could be the provision of exceptions for the entry of sports delegations or the transfer of matches to neutral fields.

Sanctions

But this is not so bad. After Zenit’s request, the Brazilian Football Confederation expressed disagreement with the actions of the Russian club and filed a complaint against him with FIFA. Although what exactly threatens blue-white-blue, it is impossible to say for sure. In Appendix 1 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, there is Article 6 “Disciplinary Measures”, which states: “Violations of any of the provisions set out in this appendix will result in the imposition of disciplinary sanctions, which will be adopted by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on the basis of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.” … There is no clear answer in the Disciplinary Code. But it is curious that initially Article 6 was wider and it required to cancel points for the team that did not let the player go to the national team.

What does Zenit want? The main thing is to adhere to the sports principle. Chelsea will play in full squad, including Tiago Silva and Mendy, who were not allowed to play by the Blues. And Zenit runs the risk of being left without three base players. The club has already asked the RFU to contact FIFA and UEFA, which do not answer directly to Zenit. It is very strange that this is the treatment of a club whose stadium will host the Champions League final and whose title sponsor has been cooperating with this tournament and UEFA for many years.