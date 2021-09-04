why Zenit requires Malcolm, Claudinho and Barrios to return from the national teams – RT in Russian

Zenit St. Petersburg demanded that Malcolm, Claudinho and Vilmar Barrios leave their national teams and return to the club’s location. This is due to the fact that foreigners are at risk of missing the Champions League match with Chelsea due to restrictions on entry from a number of countries in force in Britain. Petersburgers turned to UEFA for assistance and offered to hold the game on a neutral field or make an exception for these players. Football agent Dennis Lakhter believes the Russian club could face sanctions for returning its players.

Zenit St. Petersburg has found itself in a difficult situation: the club can go to its first Champions League match with Chelsea without several players from South America. Brazilians Malcolm and Claudinho, as well as Colombian Wilmar Barrios, are now at the disposal of the national teams, from where they will not be able to come to the UK without complying with strict quarantine requirements. In this regard, the club demanded that the players leave the national teams and return to Russia.

Such complications have arisen due to the fact that in the UK there are restrictions on entry due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil and Colombia, like 60 other countries, are on the so-called red list. For those who come from there to the UK, there is a ten-day travel ban. It even applies to those who are fully vaccinated. You can only wait for an entry permit in a special quarantine hotel.

The match between Zenit and Chelsea in the first round of the Champions League group stage will take place on 14 September in London. To get on it, the players have to leave the territory of the countries from the “red list” on September 4 and enter England from the more prosperous, in the opinion of the British side, states. Russia is on the “yellow list”, for visitors from there only requirements are in effect to provide negative tests for COVID-19.

Strict restrictions led to the fact that on August 24, the English Premier League officially banned football players from going to the countries of the “red list” with their national teams. This requirement applied to approximately 60 players from almost all Premier League clubs. The Football Association of England tried to negotiate with the government so that an exception could be made for football players, but this was not achieved.

Two days later, the Champions League draw took place, following the results of which it became known which clubs would have to visit England in the coming weeks and also comply with certain entry restrictions. By that time, Claudinho and Barrios had already entered the rosters of their national teams and were obliged to arrive at their location. Malcolm received the call on August 27 and also joined the Brazilian national team, which, due to the Premier League decision, missed nine players.

Later, Zenit demanded that their players return to Russia, as reported by the media in South America. According to Globo, Malcolm and Claudinho discussed the situation with head coach Tite and agreed to return to the club. At the same time, the Brazilian Football Confederation said that they would complain about the blue-white-blue in FIFA.

“We disagree with the actions of Zenit and sent an official complaint to FIFA, attaching documents sent by the Russian Confederation Club and the athletes. We turned to FIFA so that all the sanctions threatening Zenit were applied in accordance with the rules, ”the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

Colombia has responded to the Russian club with a refusal to return Barrios, Blu Radio reported. At the same time, according to ESPN journalist Julian Kaper, the Colombian will play only in two matches out of three planned – September 2 with Bolivia and September 5 with Paraguay. If this happens, Barrios will be forced to miss a trip to London to play against Chelsea.

When the media reported about the collisions, Zenit confirmed that they are experiencing difficulties with the return of their players from South America. The general director of the club, Alexander Medvedev, said that he asked for help in resolving disputes with the Brazilian and Colombian parties.

Zenit sent official letters to all football regulators – UEFA, RFU, RPL – with a request for assistance in resolving the situation with the participation of the club’s Latin American players in the upcoming Champions League match against Chelsea. We proceed from the belief that all teams should be on an equal footing on the field. Therefore, they were forced to urgently recall their Latin American players from the locations of the national teams, “Medvedev said in an interview with Sport-Express.

He added that Zenit would also be happy if England still provided an exception for sports delegations or postponed the match to a neutral field, as was often the case last season. In that case, Malcolm, Claudinho and Barrios could have stayed in their teams throughout the entire September window.

The famous football agent Dennis Lachter, in a conversation with RT, noted that there have not been such cases in the history of football. He admitted that the situation could lead to sanctions against Zenit, but it is too early to talk about it. If the club does not manage to return the players on time, then it will be a tangible loss for him.

“A strange situation has developed, which until recently was difficult to imagine, related to the pandemic and the regulation in England of entry from the countries of the“ red zone ”, in which there were three Zenit players. If they stay in quarantine for less than a period, then they may simply not be allowed, although they are the leading players. Zenit will simply be weakened in this case. Obviously, there is sports discrimination, so the club used the right of early return so that the players could return to the location and get the opportunity to travel to England. Zenit is trying to resolve this situation with FIFA and UEFA, the debate is going on, as far as I know. Different developments can be expected. We have not yet observed similar situations in history. Obviously, a precedent will be created on the example of the situation with Zenit, on which they will rely in future practice, ”Lakhter said.