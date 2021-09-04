will it grow to $ 50 thousand or will it fall to $ 42 thousand? :: RBC.Crypto

Experts gave opposite forecasts for the next two days, according to one of which the first cryptocurrency can expect a calm sideways movement, and the other – a correction

On the evening of August 27, the bitcoin rate on the Binance crypto exchange is $ 48.2 thousand, over the past day the first cryptocurrency has risen in price by 3%. There are often strong price movements on the crypto market over the weekend. RBC-Crypto experts predicted how the situation could change in the near future.

“We give preference to the positive scenario”

Head of data analysis department of CEX.IO Broker Yuri Mazur

In the next few days, most cryptocurrencies will be within established ranges. The end of the month is approaching, so investors will not rush to change direction. Note that in August, positive factors significantly outweighed the negative.

In the next two days, the main cryptocurrency is likely to be kept within the range of $ 45-50 thousand.At the same time, if bitcoin manages to gain a foothold above $ 50 thousand on Sunday, the growth of the BTC / USD pair next week may be limited to the level of $ 58 thousand.

For now, we give preference to the positive scenario, since most of the negative factors have already been taken into account in the quotes. At the same time, market participants are waiting for the November update of the Bitcoin Taproot network, and these expectations fuel the interest of buyers, which in the medium and short term can help push the cryptocurrency quotes up.

“Correction should be expected in the coming days”

Head of Analytical Department AMarkets Artem Deev

After a period of growth, there is always a correction, and now this is the moment for bitcoin. For a long time, the coin has shown an enviable stability – bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market have adapted to the negative information background associated with the strengthening of state regulation of the market in different countries. Now there is positive news (for example, the adoption of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment by the largest marketplaces), but the negative background has not gone anywhere. In the coming days, we should expect a technical correction to the level of $ 42-43 thousand, after which (if positive) bitcoin can again go up – smoothly and gradually.

Now the markets are frozen in anticipation of the Fed’s decisions on the asset repurchase program. Even if the regulator says something optimistic (that the program remains until the end of the year, for example), it will support all markets, including cryptocurrencies. But the tension is growing – the markets are overbought amid a pandemic and a weak economic recovery. In the event of a large-scale correction, cryptocurrencies will also temporarily decrease, but then they will go up anyway (this is already possible in the fall or closer to December – first a correction, then an increase in quotations). Bitcoin will again attract investors, against the background of the general fall of the usual assets (stocks, bonds), it will become a protective tool for capital (like gold).

