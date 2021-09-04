“You start to walk differently”: Portman spoke about training for “Torah-4”

The actress talked about how she improved her strength and agility before filming.

For two years now, comic book fans have been discussing the news that in the fourth Thor film, actress Natalie Portman will not only return to the marvel cinematic universe, but even become a female version of the god of thunder. To do this, the 40-year-old star had to pay attention to her body and pump up. After all, a superheroine has to look cool.

The actress spoke about her training sessions for the film Thor: Love and Thunder in a new interview.

“It was really fun. I worked with trainer Naomi Pendergast four months before filming and then throughout filming. We did a lot of weight training, there were a lot of protein shakes and heavy workouts that I had never done before, ”Portman shared with Vanity Fair. – Of course, I never really wanted to be hefty. It took a lot of physical activity on set, so I needed both agility and strength. “

The actress said that hard training also helped her get into character. Even her movements changed after them.

“You start to walk differently, you feel differently. I mean, it’s so crazy to feel strong for the first time in my life, ”added Natalie.

Recall that her co-star Chris Hemsworth had a much tougher workout. The actor pumped up his muscles like a real hero.

Natalie Portman on Chris Hemsworth’s muscles: “I will look like a little old woman next to him”The stars are set to play a couple again in Thor: Love and Thunder and are now in physical training.

The filming of the film comic strip ended in early summer 2021. The film is expected to premiere in May 2022.

