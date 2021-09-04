Yumtiti burst into tears at a meeting with the Barcelona president

Barcelona defender Samuel Yumtiti in the summer I met with the president of the club Joan Laportoy, reports Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the French footballer did not want to leave Barcelona in the summer, despite the fact that he was not included in the plans of the head coach of the Catalans, Ronald Kuman. To strengthen his position, as well as to clarify the situation, Yumtiti asked to meet with Laporte in mid-August. In addition to Laporta, the meeting was attended by Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste and football director Mateu Alemani.

Yumtiti insisted that he was able to maintain a high level of competition in the team, and the decline after the 2018 World Cup was explained by the incompetence of the club’s medical staff, who could not find the best treatment for his knee. After that, Laporta expressed support for Yumtiti and noted that the player may have lacked support from the club in difficult times. Then Yumtiti burst into tears and hugged the head of the Catalan club. After the meeting, Laporta promised to talk to Koeman about Yumtichi’s position in the team.