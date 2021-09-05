5 iPhone 13 Tricks You Didn’t Know About

IPhone 13 release can already be considered an accomplished fact. Another week or two, and we will probably find out the exact date of its appearance on sale and the price. Because, in fact, only these two moments remain at least some kind of secret for us. After all, everything else, including design, functional features and even the amount of memory, is already known to us. We even know in what order Apple will place the cameras on the iPhone 13, to be sure of the rest. However, there are a few tricks of the company’s new smartphones that you most likely did not know about.

IPhone 13 body colors

The iPhone 13 is rumored to come in two new colors. It will be matte black, which will replace the graphite hue, and bronze, which will most likely replace the gold version. In fact, new body shades are rare on iPhones. If Apple implements them, then at best one at a time (except for the classic iPhone line, without the Pro prefix), and here it set out to present as many as two at once.

Despite the fact that this is still only a rumor, it was published by the developer Max Weinbach, who in January 2020 correctly predicted the appearance of a dark blue case in the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. So you can trust him. And the matte black color scheme really has been asking for a long time. Perhaps since the days of the iPhone 5, which had a deep rich body color, replaced by a light graphite hue.

Anti-fingerprint coating

If you’ve ever used an iPhone with a stainless steel bezel, then you know how well it collects fingerprints. If Apple paints the aluminum frame in a matte color, on which there are almost no traces of perspiration, then the stainless steel remains intact. Because of this, after a couple of minutes of use, a clean smartphone begins to look sloppy, as if it is being exploited by some dirty trick.

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Maxwill most likely be spared from frame prints. No, Apple has no plans to ditch stainless steel in favor of painted aluminum. Instead, the company wants to put a special oleophobic coating on the frame that would minimize the appearance of fingerprints on it. This is essentially the same coating that is applied to the display, but with slightly higher abrasion performance.

Directional microphone on iPhone

Now to iPhone microphones no complaints. Apple smartphones record sound pretty well in any scenario. However, Cupertino wants to provide the iPhone 13 with support for sound beamforming technology. Simply put, it will be a directional microphone. Now this technology is used mainly in professional equipment. This is a special elongated microphone that picks up sound in the direction in which it is directed.

A directional microphone boils down to two benefits. First, these microphones have a much higher range. That is, it will be possible not to come close to the sound source. And, secondly, when you point the camera at a specific sound source, it will record exactly that sound, cutting off all unnecessary, forming a more relevant sound track. This is a very useful feature that obviously won’t be superfluous.

Magnets in iPhone 13

If you remember, last year Apple was criticized by many for the weakness of the MagSafe-compatible magnets. accessories attach to the back of the iPhone 12… Because of this, wallets, cases and linings fell off, it was only necessary to disturb them a little. At the exit, this led to the fact that people practically did not buy magnetic accessories, because they understood that they would definitely fall off if they tried to shove a smartphone with them into the pocket of skinny jeans.

This year, Apple plans to reinforce the magnets to make the accessories more secure. It is difficult to say if this enhancement will only affect magnets inside the iPhone 13 or they will be reinforced in the accessories themselves, but somehow Apple has recognized the existence of the problem of attachment and is determined to solve it. If the accessories are fastened tightly enough, they will probably start to be bought much more willingly, given that it is much more convenient to simply magnet them.

Shooting the night sky with an iPhone

You may know that Google Pixel smartphones have been offering users a dedicated mode for capturing the starry sky for quite some time now. Special algorithms correctly highlight celestial bodies, making them a little brighter and more distinct than they can be seen from the ground, and also correctly process the sky so that it turns out a little deeper than it actually is. It seems to be nonsense, but this feature is very popular.

Apple plans to provide the iPhone 13 with a similar mode. Yes, it will be built on the basis of software algorithms, but it will be exclusive to only the newest smartphones of the company. It is not yet clear how the new mode will work and on which models it will be available. It is quite possible that Apple will somehow use lidar, and then the iPhone 13 and 13 mini will not receive the innovation. But, be that as it may, most likely the technology itself will appear in new smartphones.