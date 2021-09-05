A criminal case was opened in Tver after a fight between Spartak and Zenit fans :: Football :: RBC Sport

A criminal case was opened under the article “Hooliganism”, but there are no detainees yet. After the fight, one of the fans went to the hospital, but he was already allowed to go home.

A criminal case has been opened in Tver after a fight between Zenit and Spartak fans. This was reported by the TASS agency with reference to the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“On the fact of a gross violation of public order, a criminal case has been initiated under the article“ Hooliganism ”(clause“ a ”, part 1 of article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation),” the Ministry of Internal Affairs department for the Tver region reported. There are no detainees yet, but one of the participants in the fight went to the hospital for medical help. At the same time, the doctors have already released him. “He has already gone home to St. Petersburg,” the press service added.

RBC sent a request to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Tver Region.

The fight took place on September 4, Mash and REN TV reported that about 30 people took part in it. Tver hosted the FNL-2 match (the third-strongest division of the Russian football championship) between Tver and Zenit-2. Fans of the St. Petersburg club came to Tver to support their team, Spartak did not play in the city that day.

Zenit-2 is seventh in the group 2 standings, the team scored 8 points in 7 meetings. Tver has 14 points in 6 matches, the club tops the standings.