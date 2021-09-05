A participant in a fan brawl in Tver was hospitalized with a spinal injury

In Tver, a fight broke out with the participation of fans of football “Spartak” and “Zenith”. Several dozen people came together in the scuffle, not without victims.

“Several dozen Spartak fans attacked Zenit fans, as a result of which at least seven people were injured. In total, about 60 people from both sides took part in the fight, ”writes TASS citing a law enforcement source.

Initially, it was reported that fans of the red and white were the initiators of the fight. Presumably, they arrived in Tver in advance and attacked Zenit fans in an organized manner, who had come to support the substitute squad of their team in the game against the local football club Tver.

However, as it became known later, it was mostly local Spartak fans, not Muscovites, who took part in the fight. In addition, they had a significant numerical superiority – about 50 people against 25. Criminal lawyer Maksim Kalinov told ! that he could threaten the fans who staged the brawl.

“You need to understand what kind of injuries people have, it will depend on which article. They will probably also be charged with hooliganism. Most likely, there will be Articles 111 and 213. Article 111, part three – up to 12 years, Article 213, part two – up to seven years.

For the cumulative crimes, the court is likely to appoint somewhere 4.5 years in prison. If Article 213 is not charged, then everyone will receive suspended sentences, ”Kalinov said.

The specialist’s forecast was partly justified. The situation was commented on by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Tver region, noting that a criminal case was initiated into the incident.

“On the fact of gross violation of public order, a criminal case was initiated under the article“ Hooliganism ”(clause“ a ”, part 1 of article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). There are no detainees at the moment. As a result of the accident, one man was injured, he went to the hospital, but was already released by the doctors, went home to St. Petersburg, ”the agency’s message from TASS leads.

Together, according to information REN TV, the situation is somewhat different.

According to the TV channel, as a result of the incident, 11 people were detained, and several fans were injured. Seven participants in the conflict required medical attention, and one of them was hospitalized with suspected spinal fracture.

Spartak and Zenit are traditionally bitter rivals and the fans of the two teams are at odds with each other. However, open clashes on the streets for Russian football have long become a rarity: as a rule, fan fights take place outside the city limits and according to strict regulations. However, this was not always the case.

The first mass brawl in the history of the Russian fan movement with the participation of Zenit fans took place in August 1997, and they faced just opponents from the Spartak camp. That conflict went down in history as the “Shchelkovo massacre”, or simply “Click” – at the place where it took place: on the Shchelkovskoye highway in Moscow.

About 200 Spartak fans met the three-fold superiority in the number of Zenit fans, armed with pieces of reinforcement, pipes and sticks. Petersburgers fled, only about 20-30 people decided to fight – they were seriously injured. Since then, Spartak and Zenit fans have repeatedly staged fights, but this one remains, perhaps, the most famous.