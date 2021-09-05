Admiral lost to Avangard and scored the first point after returning to the KHL (PHOTO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Saturday, September 4, Admiral lost to Avangard Omsk. The current winner of the Gagarin Cup won the victory only after a series of post-match throws – 3: 4, and the whole game resembled a tug-of-war.

During the first matches, the teams showed opposite results: Avangard achieved a major victory over CSKA in the Opening Cup – 4: 0, and Admiral lost to Spartak – 1: 4.

The first goal in this match was scored by “Admiral”, despite the fact that Omsk residents threw the guests almost twice during the first period – 23:12. The sailors’ legionnaire Josh Kestner intercepted the puck and sent it into the goal in a situation harmless for the Avangard defenders, thereby interrupting Shimon Grubec’s dry streak, which lasted almost 200 minutes. But the teams left for the first break with an equal score. Korban Knight made a pass to Sergei Tolchinsky diagonally, but the puck, hitting the skate of Admiral’s defender Vitaly Menshikov, flew into the goal.

Until the middle of the match, “Admiral” tried to play with the champion on equal terms. But in the 31st minute, Ville Pokki took Avangard ahead, and the head coach of the sailors Alexander Andrievsky took the coaching request for an offside position. The judges, having studied the situation, admitted that the goal was scored according to the rules, and “Admiral” remained in the minority for two minutes. Of these two minutes, the hosts took only 11 seconds to win the throw-in in the central circle, deliver the puck to a foreign zone, and send it to the goal for Peter Tseglarik.

It seemed that the outcome of the match was predetermined, but shortly before the break, Vladislav Kaletnik brought the Admiral back into the game, reducing the hosts’ advantage to a minimum. In the third period, Dmitry Sayustov equalized the score. Admiral had a chance to win in regulation time, but failed to convert the majority. However, Avangrad also failed to distinguish themselves when playing in unequal compositions, first in regulation time, and then in overtime.

In the extra period, no goals were scored and the teams had a series of post-match shots. In total, 20 shootouts were executed, and only one from Sergei Tolchinsky reached the goal. 4: 3 – Avangard’s victory, and Admiral earned the first point after returning to the KHL.

“I think the audience liked the game. We made conclusions after the first match, we liked how the guys started, we really liked that with the score 1: 3 we were able to return [в игру], do not give up, respect the guys for that. The only thing is that our discipline is lame, there were deletions again. We will still work with this, ”he said after the meeting. head coach of “Admiral” Alexander Andrievsky…

Now “Admiral” will play on September 6 in St. Petersburg with the local “SKA”.