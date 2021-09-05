Alexander Erokhin on the victory of the Russian national team: the Cypriots gave weakness in the first half

Russian national team midfielder Alexander Erokhin commented on the team’s victory in the selection match for the 2022 World Cup with the Cyprus national team.

“We understood: the faster we score, the easier it will be. The Cypriots gave up the slack in the first half. It is important that we took three points. We knew that the opponents would improve, we also needed to improve the speed, the coaches released fresh players. It’s good that we scored the second goal. We are grateful to the fans, we heard them, it gave me strength. Thank you that there were so many of them. They shouted: “Valerim”? It is positive when there is support from the head coach. This is encouraging, ”the UEFA official website quotes Erokhin as saying.

The Russians scored 10 points in five matches and came out on top in group H of the World Cup 2022 qualification. Cyprus (4) – in the last, sixth place.

Recall that the Russian national team will have another qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in September. Valery Karpin’s charges will play with Malta on 7 September. Earlier, the Russian team drew with the Croatian national team (0: 0).