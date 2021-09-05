All medals of the final day of the Paralympics. Russia has replenished the piggy bank with silver

On the final day of competition at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, 15 sets of medals were played. Most of the medals were played in badminton, where Russian athletes did not compete for prizes.

According to the results of the Games, the team of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) took fourth place in the medal standings. At the finish of the competition, they managed to win only one medal: Elena Pautova became the silver medalist in the marathon (guide – Grigory Andreev).

In total, Russian athletes won 118 awards, which was a record figure in the history of the national team. The team has 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze medals. The greatest success was achieved by Russian swimmers (17-14-18) and athletes (12-13-13).

The first place in the team standings in gold was taken ahead of schedule by China (207 medals: 96-60-51), the second place was taken by Great Britain (124: 41-38-45), the third – by the USA (104: 37-36-31). Thus, in terms of the total number of awards, the Russians became the third, ahead of the American team.

Paralympic Games 2020. Tokyo, Japan)

Athletics

Women. Marathon. T12

1. Misato Michishita (Japan) – 3: 00.50

2. Elena Pautova (guide – Grigory Andreev) (Russia) – +3.26

3. Luzan Coetzee (South Africa) – +10.23.

Men. Marathon. T12

1. El-Amin Centouf (Morocco) – 2: 21.43 (Paralympic record)

2. Jared Clifford (Australia) – +4.26

3. Tadashi Horikoshi (Japan) – + 6.18 …

10. Denis Gavrilov (guide Sergey Ivanov) (Russia) – +1805.

Men. Marathon. T54

1. Marcel Hug (Switzerland) – 1: 24.02

2. Yun Zhang (China) – +0.20

3. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) – + 5.03 …

13. Vitaly Gritsenko (Russia) – +9.11.

Women. Marathon. T54

1. Madison de Rosario (Australia) – 1: 38.11

2. Manuela Shaer (Switzerland) – +0.01

3. Nikita den Boer (Netherlands) – +0.05.

Men. Marathon. T46

1. Chaoyang Li (China) – 2: 25.50

2.Alex Douglas Pires da Silva (Brazil) – +1.10

3. Tsutomu Nagata (Japan) – +3.43

4. Alexander Yaremchuk (Russia) – +5.52.

Sitting volleyball

Women. The final

USA – China – 3-1 (25:12, 25:20, 22:25, 25:19).

Wheelchair basketball

Men. The final

USA – Japan – 64:60

3rd place match

Spain – Great Britain – 58:68

Bullet shooting

Rifle lying from 50 m. Men and women. SH1

1. Veronika Vadovicheva (Slovakia) – 248.9 points (Paralympic record)

2.Anna Normann (Sweden) – 248.5

3. Juan Antonio Saavedra Reinaldo (Spain) – 226.3.