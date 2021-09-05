Angelina Jolie introduced her ex-husband to children from Pitt

Actress Angelina Jolie began to communicate frequently with her ex-husband, actor Johnny Lee Miller. The sun citing its own source.

Johnny Lee Miller is said to have met her sons, 17-year-old Pax and 12-year-old Knox. The meetings took place in the apartment of the 48-year-old artist in New York “First, Angelina took Knox with her. He’s cute and I think she decided that the easiest way to start an acquaintance is with him. The next day I came with Pax, who really wanted to meet the guy about whom my mother always spoke with warmth. They did not stay long at Johnny’s apartment, but they seem to get along, ”says the insider.

The source also says that Jolie always wanted to show Brad Pitt’s kids the big city and re-establish a bond with Johnny Lee Miller, whom she had been married for three years in the late 1990s.

Previously reportedthat Brad Pitt won a child custody trial against Angelina Jolie.