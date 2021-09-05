Angelina Jolie reveals the real reason for her participation in Marvel’s Eternals

Blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters this week, but this isn’t the last Marvel Studios movie this year.

It is reported that in the case of good fees “Shang-Chi” at the box office, “Eternal” still coming out in November. The film was directed by recently Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao and will feature many different actors. One of the many stars in the lineup is Angelina Jolie, who will debut in the MCU as Tena.

Jolie recently spoke to D23 Magazine and talked about why she actually wanted to join the film.

What was the real reason I wanted to do the film? I had to be part of such a heterogeneous family, and it really didn’t matter to me what the size of the role was. What surprised me the most was that I joined the MCU and worked with Chloe, who was so down to earth. When the actors first met, she was barefoot and sat on the floor. It was during this first meeting that we realized that we perceive ourselves as geeks and unique, so it connected us all and added another layer to the story. “Eternal”… It is our quirks and differences that have become our superpowers. Chloe is a great equalizer – even though it was a huge star cast, she paid attention and care to everyone.

Besides Jolie, in “Eternal” starring Gemma Chan as Cersei, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Leah McHugh as Sprite, Barry Keogan as Druig. Kit Harington as Dane Whitman and Salma Hayek as Ayak. In the film, a race of immortal beings with superhuman abilities who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunite to fight the deviants.

The premiere of the tape in cinemas is scheduled for November 4, 2021.