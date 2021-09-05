Angelina Jolie voiced the main reason for divorce from Brad Pitt

“I was afraid for my children.”





Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt











The network is still talking about the divorce of Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt. The breakup in 2016 was a real shock for fans. Over the years, there have been a lot of rumors and speculations about the reasons for the separation of the artists.

In a new interview with Guardian’s Weekend magazine, Jolie voiced the main reason for her divorce from Pitt. The actress said she feared for the safety of her children. “Yes, I am worried about my family. It was not easy for me to finally understand that I needed to part with the father of my children, ”said Jolie.

When asked by journalists about what exactly made her worried, she did not answer due to legal nuances. However, the star hinted that the reason for the separation was domestic violence from her ex-husband. Earlier it was reported that Brad verbally and physically abused children.

“It took me a lot of effort to find myself in a position where I felt that I had to part with the father of my children. In a sense, it lasted a decade. I can’t say much, ”Jolie shared.