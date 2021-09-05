Anne Hathaway revealed the name of her second child almost a year after his birth

The artist is raising the sons of Jonathan and, as it turned out, Jack

In the past, the Hollywood star became a mother for the second time. And now, 11 months later, the artist finally gave the name of her little son.

American actress and singer Anne Hathaway accidentally let out the name of her second son, whom she gave birth to late last year. This happened during an interview on Live! with Kelly & Ryan. The video was published on the project’s YouTube page.

The 37-year-old movie star revealed that her youngest son is 11 months old. The hosts of the show asked Hathaway how her children communicate with each other and if they have conflicts. Then Anne accidentally called her son’s name – Jack, when she said that there were no problems in the relationship between the brothers.

“No problem, just love. Now Jack is grown enough to fight him, and this has added a new element to their relationship. And it’s very sweet,” – said the actress.

Anne Hathaway and her husband, actor Adam Shulman, are raising their son Jonathan. The couple carefully concealed the birth of their second child.

