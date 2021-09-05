Anne Hathaway turned into Joker

Warner Bros. presented a new video from the film by Robert Zemeckis, where the actress appears in a creepy way. The premiere of the film in Ukraine will take place on October 29.

In a chilling image, the famous actress Anne Hathaway appears in the film-tale of Robert Zemeckis The Witch. This became clear from a video that Warner Bros. recently posted online.

In this video, viewers can see the true form of witches. In particular, the prim Supreme Witch, played by Anne Hathaway, reveals an eerie smile. Because of what she becomes similar to another famous on-screen character of the Joker.

Witches is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Roald Dahl.

She tells a mysterious, humorous and touching tale about a young orphan. At the end of 1967, he leaves to live with his loving grandmother in the town of Demopolis, in the state of Alabama. When the boy and grandmother meet several glamorous but actually evil witches, she wisely decides to take the young hero to an expensive resort by the sea. But it is at the very moment when they arrive there that the High Witch organizes a Sabbath of her colleagues from all over the world in order to realize her insidious plans.

The film also starred Octavia Spencer, Chris Rock, Stanley Tucci, Christine Chenoweth, Jazir Bruno and others.

Witches will start at the Ukrainian box office on October 29.