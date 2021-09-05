Argentina-Brazil match interrupted after an attempt to detain players who violated the quarantine

The qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup between the national teams of Argentina and Brazil was disrupted after the Argentine footballers in full force went into the room under the stands. The reason was the attempts by the police to detain three Argentine football players, who were ordered to remain in self-isolation for coronavirus a few hours before the match.

The meeting at the Arena Corinthians stadium in Brazilian Sao Paulo lasted seven minutes. While trying to arrest the police, they took to the football field. The quarantine was violated by Damian Martinez, Christian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Buendia playing in the English Premier League. The first three were in the starting lineup of the Argentina national team.

According to epidemiological rules, those arriving in Brazil must remain in quarantine for 14 days if they were in the UK two weeks before or earlier. Before the match, the Brazilian National Sanitation Agency (Anvisa) warned of measures against Argentine footballers. “Anvisa regards the situation as a serious health risk, asked the local health services to ensure the immediate quarantine of players who are prohibited from participating in any activity and staying in Brazil,” – stated in a message on the website of the regulator (translated by Reuters).