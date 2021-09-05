Ariana Grande can’t tune in to intimacy

28-year-old singer and actress Ariana Grande has everything in her life now. The 13th film with her participation has already appeared on the screens – “Don’t Look Up”. Duets with Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd are at the top of the charts. We can confidently wait for the replenishment of the collection of 172 prizes.

Naturally, with such successes, no pandemic will hit the wallet. Moreover, recently Ariana signed a contract to referee in the 21st season of the American version of the show “The Voice”. In just a year, she will earn from $ 20 to 25 million on this project. Nobody has been paid so much here.

However, the sensitive girl could not throw out disturbing thoughts from the charming head. Grande confessed, before making love to her husband, a 26-year-old realtor Dalton Gomez, she sometimes began to worry about the health of loved ones, which made it difficult to tune in the right way.

And then one of her nine dogs got poisoned by something during a walk and almost gave an oak tree. I had to get nervous. No less than endless pop star attacks Lana Del Reywho spits Ariana for rehash of the topic of sex and cheating. And participation in anti-racist demonstrations in July and August brought a lot of troubles.

Grande finds an escape from the hardships of life in Dalton, whom she married in May at a secret wedding in Amsterdam. The newlyweds take pictures of their beloved tirelessly. Some of the highly artistic images hit the Internet, to the delight of her 262 million Instagram followers.