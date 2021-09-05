Ariana Grande will release a new album in October

We are waiting for details.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is set to release her sixth album before the end of October. The singer wrote about this on her pages in social networks and admitted that she “cannot wait.”



The announcement of Grande’s new album instantly took the lead on Twitter – despite the fact that the singer did not reveal any details. The name and release date are still a secret, not a single single has been released yet. The first single is rumored to be released on October 23rd and the album on October 30th.

i can’t wait to give u my album this month

– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

Perhaps the track listing will include the composition “Nasty”, an excerpt of which Grande posted on her Instagram back in March this year. The singer also stated that she recorded a joint track with Doja Cat, but decided to delay the release until a suitable time (Doja Cat herself confirmed this information).

Ariana Grande’s last album to date, “Thank U, Next”, was released in February 2019. In 2020, the singer released joint singles with Justin Bieber (“Stuck With U”) and Lady Gaga (“Rain On Me”), both of which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In addition to Thank U, Next, Grande also curated the soundtrack for Charlie’s Angels in 2019, featuring Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Rey.