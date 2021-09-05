Assist of the newcomer of Lokomotiv brought victory over CSKA :: Football :: RBC Sport

Girano Kirk’s transfer became known on September 1, he first entered the field as part of the Moscow team

Photo: press service of FC Lokomotiv



Lokomotiv defeated CSKA in a friendly match. The meeting took place at the VEB Arena and ended with a score of 2: 1.

The scoring was opened by Daniil Kulikov, who plays for Lokomotiv, he managed to convert a penalty kick. After the break, Andrei Nikitin doubled the advantage of the “railroad” after the transfer of Girano Kirk.

CSKA’s only goal was scored seven minutes before the final whistle by Eduard Bagrintsev.

For Kirk, this is the first match for Lokomotiv. His move from Utrecht became known on September 1, footballer signed contract for 4 years.

In the standings of the Russian Premier League (RPL), Lokomotiv takes fourth place, gaining 12 points in 6 meetings. CSKA has 9 points in 6 matches.

In the first round of RPL after the resumption of the championship, Lokomotiv will play against Wings of the Soviets, the meeting will be held in Moscow on September 11. CSKA vs. Arsenal on September 12 in Tula