Avtomobilist conceded 10 goals in the first two matches of the 2021/2022 season, losing both meetings

Avtomobilist has been setting maximum goals for itself for several years. In Yekaterinburg there are no problems with the budget, you can carry out competent selection, invite strong coaches and fight for the Gagarin Cup. But time after time the team has failed to live up to the expectations of its fans. There were strong regulars, but they were followed by failures in the playoffs.

With a budget of about 2 billion rubles, which was announced by the management of the Ural club, in the 2021/2022 season they expect the most successful performance from Yekaterinburg.





A number of foreigners were invited, two of whom (Blacker and Prince) are not considered legionnaires in the KHL thanks to the passports of Kazakhstan and Belarus. Came back Da Costa, there is an expensive goalkeeper Kovar, masterful forward Shumakov, dimensional defender remained in Russia Tryamkin. Not without serious losses, such as the departure of the striker Anatoly Golysheva in the NHL, but the roster still allows Avtomobilist to count on a successful performance.

They are still waiting in Yekaterinburg for a decision from the legendary Pavel Datsyuk… “Datsyuk was in the palace in the morning, trained, he fulfills his individual program. At the moment, Pavel did not make any decisions about continuing or ending his career. In any scenario, “Avtomobilist” must be able to solve problems with the team that underwent pre-season training, “said the club director. Maxim Ryabkov during a press conference on September 1.



But such a weak start of the team can hardly be associated with the absence of Datsyuk. Bill Peters. Of course, a star center forward would have helped even at 43, where is the coaching and dedication of foreign hockey players?

After watching the first two matches of the Urals in the starting season, Avtomobilist got more questions. The strengthening of the coaching staff for those who returned from “Siberia” does not help either. Nikolai Zavarukhin. One gets the impression that the team is simply not ready for the season.

First, there was a major defeat from Metallurg with a score of 2: 6, and today the Yekaterinburg team lost the second meeting in a row at home, losing 2: 4 to Salavat Yulaev.

It is noteworthy that Avtomobilist is using the third goalkeeper this season. In the first game, Czech goalkeeper Jakub Kovar spent all 60 minutes, reflecting only 20 shots. And this is an expensive legionnaire, whom the team counts on and who does not spare money! One gets the impression that the Czech has long lost motivation and uses the club only to make money before returning to his homeland.

In the second match with Salavat Yulaev, Dmitry Shikin, and his replacement was Vladimir Galkin, who came out on the ice after four washers missed by Shikin. Unlike Avtomobilist, the legionnaires played great for Ufa, plus they played another cool match Alexander Kadeikin.

As a result, the club from Yekaterinburg have already conceded 10 (!) Goals in two meetings, which is the worst indicator in the league. Avtomobilist literally fell down at the start of the season, failing in all lines. And here, of course, first of all it is worth asking from the Canadian coach Bill Peters, in whom the club continues to believe. It looks like the North American is out of control.

True, if the team’s affairs in the next matches do not improve and do not go uphill (and the Urals will play the next game away from SKA), then some conclusions and decisions will probably follow. It makes no sense to wait and let your competitors go.