Barys – Metallurg Magnitogorsk – 1: 2, video, goals, review of the KHL regular championship match

The fate of the meeting in the capital of Kazakhstan was decided by the puck, which was thrown one and a half minutes before the end of regular time.

Magnitka and Barys kicked off in a polarized manner in the KHL season

Metallurg Magnitogorsk arrived in Nur-Sultan in a great mood, because in the first match of the season the Ural club won a spectacular victory in Yekaterinburg. In the starting game of the regular season, the players Ilya Vorobyov inflicted a powerful defeat on Avtomobilist (6: 2), sending six goals into the goal Jakub Kovarz… One of the main characters of the meeting was the newcomer of the team Denis Zernov, who scored a double in his debut match for the club. The Russian center-forward replenished the Ural club after a loud exchange with Avangard, as a result of which he proceeded in the opposite direction Nikolay Prokhorkin…





Other newcomers of Magnitka have also shown themselves well. The puck was scored by the attackers Anatoly Nikontsev and Philip Maye, and the final score was set by the Swedish defender Linus Hultström… In turn, Barys in the first match of the season on home ice got into a real benefit performed by the former striker of Magnitka Nikolay Kulemin… The 35-year-old striker, who joined Salavat Yulaev in the offseason, scored a hat-trick in his debut game for the Ufa club. The team of Yuri Mikhailis received 1: 5, and the author of the only puck in its composition was the Swedish striker Jacob Lilja.





Finnish goalkeeping duel and theirs against theirs

In the application of the Magnitogorsk team, in comparison with the last match, there were only two changes. Finnish goalkeeper took place in goal Juho Olkinuora, who replaced at the last frontier the highly experienced Vasily Koshechkina… In defense, who returned to his native club in the summer Yaroslav Khabarov replaced another pupil of “Magnitka” Grigory Dronov… In Barys’s roster, the main change also affected the goalkeeper’s position – finn Yoni Ortio turned out to be the starting goalkeeper, and who conceded five goals from Salavat Nikita Boyarkin was sent to stock.

Thus, the audience of the meeting witnessed the Finnish goalkeeping duel. An additional subtext to the match was given by the fact that in the offseason Metallurg signed two hockey players at once who had defended the colors of Barys over the past several seasons, namely the defender Alexey Maklyukov and striker Pavel Akolzin… Both players of the Kazakhstan national team first came to Nur-Sultan after their move to Magnitogorsk.





Hultström hits the frame twice in half the match

The beginning of the meeting was marked by two consecutive deletions as part of the guests – first, the striker went to the penalty box Anatoly Nikontsev, and then the vacant seat on the bench was taken by the defender Mikhail Pashnin… At the same time, the most dangerous moments in the first period were created over and over again by the Urals – Zernov and Akolzin could score in the minority, but Ortio managed to keep the goal intact.

The Finnish goalkeeper was in place even when the majority Brandon Lipsick fell out on a penny of “Barys” and attacked the goal point-blank. Following Hultström, with a throw from the blue line, he hit the post, and then the Barys guard saved his team after the release of Magnitogorsk two to zero – defender Artyom Minulin could not pierce Ortio from one and a half meters. The 30-year-old goalkeeper finished the starting period with 11 reflected shots, while his compatriot Olkinuora had half the work.





Yukha had to rescue him at the very beginning of the second period, when Barys’ players failed to convert a stunning moment. Swedish home defender Eric Martinsson brought out his teammate with an excellent diagonal translation Jacob Lilue to a lethal position, but he could not beat Olkinuora in close combat with two attempts. A negative moment for Barys was the injury of the leading striker Roman Starchenko… One of the leaders of the Kazakh team spent only five shifts in this meeting and, starting from the second period, did not go out on the ice due to an injury received in a collision with his team-mate Kirill Savitsky…

In the middle of the segment, Magnitka got an excellent opportunity to open an account in the match. With an interval of five seconds, the rules were broken Samat Daniyar and Matthew Frattin… The guests had 115 seconds to realize a double numerical majority, but in this format they did not manage to break through Ortio. Hultström was the closest to a goal again, but the frame stopped his shot for the second time in the game.

Washer swap in five minutes after a long, goalless drought

Despite the goalless drought, this game was definitely not boring and uninteresting. Finnish goalkeepers literally stood on their heads and over and over again worked miracles to save their teams. This continued until the second minute of the third period, when the Barys players were able to print the goal. Center forward Curtis Valk won a throw-in in a foreign zone, the puck was taken over by the home coach’s son Nikita Mikhailis, who made the transfer to the far post, where Lilja was located, not covered by anyone.

For the Swedish striker, the goal was the second this season. At the moment, Lilia is the only Barys hockey player to hit the net in the regular season that has just started. “Magnitka” rushed to recoup and after a few shifts was able to earn the majority. It took the guests only six seconds to realize the excess – the extremely active Hultström threw on the gate, and Maxim Karpov successfully substituted the club. In both cases, it is impossible to present any questions to the goalkeepers about the goals missed.

Chibisov brought victory to Magnitogorsk at the close of regular time

Ortio and Olkinuora continued to be the protagonists of the meeting – helping out their partners over and over again. It seemed that the fate of the meeting would inevitably be decided in overtime, but Magnitka found its own hero. One and a half minutes before the end of regular time Andrey Chibisov put the stick under the defender’s throw Mikhail Pashnin – and the puck flew into the top nine.

Two pucks very similar to each other brought the Urals the second away victory in the new season. Thanks to this success, Vorobyov’s wards broke into the top leaders of the Eastern Conference. “Barys” with zero points continues to be located at the opposite end of the tournament table.