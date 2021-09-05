Basketball. Cup of Kondrashin and Belov. Tournament results. Who has won. Sport-Express

The St. Petersburg club has become stronger in every position. And Napier could be the X factor in the title fight.

Cup of Kondrashin and Belov. The final

Zenit – CSKA – 100: 73 (27:19, 26:19, 21:21, 26:17)

Z: Poythress (22), Loyd (12 + 8 assists), Mickey (15 + 5 rebounds), Baron (13), Napier (10 + 8 assists).

C: Lundberg (12), Milutinov (10 + 6 rebounds), Cliburn (11).

Third place match

Parma – Nizhny Novgorod – 76:57 (20:16, 16:15, 19:21, 21: 5)

NS: Zukauskas (11 + 5 rebounds), Parakhovsky (9 + 9 rebounds).

H: M. Kulagin (15), Lichutin (14).

In mid-July it became finally clear that Zenit would lose its leader and strategic player Kevin Pangos. Then it seemed that this was an irreparable loss for the blue-white-blue and a big mistake of the Canadian, who refused a significant salary increase for the sake of the dream of getting into the NBA (rather illusory). As a result, at the beginning of September, Pangos did not find a new team for himself, and Zenit, on the contrary, very competently disposed of the saved funds. The composition of the team, which turned out to be the main surprise of the last season of the Euroleague, has become noticeably deeper and better. For the second summer, the management of the St. Petersburg club is showing a master class on the transfer market.

Jordan Mickey is stronger than the departed Will Thomas, Jordan Lloyd is Austin Hollins, Conner Frankamp is Dmitry Khvostov, Mindaugas Kuzminskas is KC Rivers, Sergey Karasev is Vladislav Trushkin, Dmitry Kulagin is Vitaly Fridzon.

Separately, it is worth discussing the figure of Shabazz Napier, who was taken to the place of Pangos. Napier is 30 years old and has a pretty good NBA career. On the other hand, the player missed a whole year (after leaving Washington he played in the Pro-Am leagues) and never played in Europe. However, the first friendly matches showed that Napier in his first year at the club from the Northern capital is able to decide the outcomes of matches. And having such partners and an impressive rotation, one can assume that Zenit fans will soon forget about the Canadian’s departure.





Serious application

At the Cup of Kondrashin and Belov, Napier played two excellent matches. With Nizhny Novgorod, the American scored 10 points and 4 assists in 20 minutes of playing time, and in the match with the army team – 10 points and 8 assists in 22.5 minutes (their combination with Poytress was just great). Moreover, it was felt that while Shabazz was ready by 50 percent and could still significantly add.

– We had two good matches at the Kondrashin and Belov Cup, – said SE Shabazz Napier. – They showed good speed, tenacious defense, made a lot of interceptions. The hard work we do in training is starting to pay off. It is clear that we are far from perfect, but there is still a lot of time before the start of the official matches. I quickly adapted to the new team, understood Javier Pascual’s attacking and defensive formations. I look forward to being an important part of the team in the new season.

It is clear that the defeat of CSKA in early September should not be taken seriously. The teams gathered after a long vacation less than a month ago, so it’s too early to draw any conclusions. CSKA mentor Dimitris Itoudis and team captain Nikita Kurbanov spoke about this. In just a few days at the tournament in Cyprus, the army team will come out to the match against Zenit much more aggressive.

However, this does not negate the fact that CSKA this year will be even harder to oppose Zenit in both tournaments.

Challenge – Euroleague eight

– In my opinion, Zenit did everything possible to make the team stronger than the previous one, – summed up SE CSKA President Andrey Vatutin. – They will most likely again claim high places in the VTB League regular season and at least get into the Euroleague eight.

Let us remind you that last season the blue-white-blue reached the Euroleague playoffs for the first time, where in a fierce struggle they lost to the star Barcelona (3: 2 – in the series). In the VTB United League, Pascual’s wards won the regular season, and in the playoffs they were stopped by CSKA (1: 3).

– The victory in the Cup of Kondrashin and Belov shows that we have great potential, – said “SE” center “Zenith” Arturas Gudaitis. – We are able to fight for trophies. All of our newcomers are famous players who can make us even stronger. What did I know about Vladimir Kondrashin and Alexander Belov before participating in the tournament? Not so much. I watched the 1972 Olympics finals on YouTube. This is something with something. Pulling out such a game is incredible. Only the greats are capable of this.

The tournament in St. Petersburg was attended by two thousand people (the maximum possible number of spectators). Zenit will use all the money from ticket sales to improve the Kondrashin and Belov squares.