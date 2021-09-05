Battlefield V, Pathfinder, Tales of Arise, No Man’s Sky – in the fresh Steam chart – Igromania

Leader of the Fresh Chart Steam this time it was not a novelty or pre-orders, but Battlefield v – thanks including a 90% discount. At the same time, literally three hours ago, the shooter set a record in the service. Valve on peak online – over 88 thousand people!

The only novelty in the top 10 was the Russian role-playing game Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, which, judging by the statistics SteamDB, is only gaining momentum. Wrath of the Righteous currently has over 44,500 players, which is likely to grow further in the coming hours.

In addition, players are gearing up for an imminent release. Tales of Arise, and pre-orders of the Japanese RPG game are in the eighth position. One line lower than Aliens: Fireteam Elitebut above level No man’s skywhich received a major update for Frontiers.

Charts from August 30 to September 5

Battlefield v Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (novelty) Naraka: Bladepoint Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (novelty) Destiny 2 Deluxe Edition: The Witch Queen + Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack (pre-orders) Valve Index VR Kit Aliens: Fireteam Elite Tales of Arise (pre-orders) No man’s sky Phasmophobia.