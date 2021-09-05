Belarus 2-3 Wales, match review, video, World Cup 2022 qualifying round, September 5, 2021

Three penalties, a hat-trick and a decisive goal in the last minutes. The only thing missing was the fans.

A stunning plot in the selection of the World Cup 2022. Lisakovich and Bale put on a show, and it’s all in Russia!

The teams of Belarus and Wales opened the game day of the qualifying stage of the World Championship – 2022. The match took place in Kazan at the Tsentralny stadium, where Rubin played quite recently (the last meeting was in March this year with Khimki – 1: 3). In the summer, information appeared that UEFA refused to hold events under its auspices in Belarus, subsequently the organization denied the complete cancellation, but the September matches of the Belarusian national team were still decided to be transferred to Russia.

The match between Belarus and Wales unexpectedly presented an amazing storyline. The teams scored five goals, and the outcome of the confrontation was determined in the last minutes.

The Welsh took the lead in the 5th minute thanks to a penalty kick. You can easily guess who scored. Of course, Gareth Bale. In the middle of the first half, the hosts turned the game around, scoring twice within a minute. First, the return penalty was converted by the Lokomotiv forward Vitaly Lisakovich, and then he broke into a counterattack and rolled the ball to the midfielder Pavel Sedko, who only has to “shoot” the goalkeeper.

In the second half, another comeback took place – this time by the Wales national team. At the 69th minute, the Georgian referee Georgy Kruashvili made it clear that he did not have a penalty limit, and appointed another penalty kick in favor of the guests. Bale was accurate this time too – 2: 2.

The denouement happened in the third compensated minute. The Welsh piled on the opponent’s goal, but could not bring the matter to a blow. As a result, the winger Daniel James decided to give the ball to someone who already knows how to score. He shot at Bale, and a Real Madrid player shot on goal. The shot was not perfect, but the goalkeeper Sergey Chernik unsuccessfully hit the ball, and he rolled over the line. Bale yelled joyfully, which was perfectly audible against the background of the empty stands of the Kazan stadium, and rushed off to celebrate.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. The video can be viewed in Twitter account “Match TV”.





“Lukashenka must resign”. The national team of Belarus has set a shameful anti-record

Bale has made it clear before that playing for the national team interests him much more than playing for the club. But this time Gareth’s benefit performance came in especially handy. The victory over Belarus allowed Wales to score 6 points and come close to the Czech Republic (7) and the leading Belgium (10). In stock, the Welsh have a home match with Estonia (which has no points after three meetings), so the path to the second line seems almost unhindered. Although this does not guarantee anything, because only the group winner will go directly to the 2022 World Cup. The second team will play in the play-offs.

The situation in Belarus is more complicated. She is second to last in Group E with 3 points and a 6:14 goal difference. Matches with all rivals in the group are ahead: with Belgium and the Czech Republic – at home, with Estonia and Wales – away.