Belarusian store revealed the cost of the global version of Xiaomi Mi Pad 5

On August 10, the premiere of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablets took place. This month, the base model will enter the international market, and in the meantime, one of the Belarusian retailers has revealed the cost of the upcoming novelty.

What is the price?

Outside of China, only the version with the Snapdragon 860 processor will be sold. Interestingly, the retailer’s Instagram page in the description for the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 indicates that the model supports 5G. In fact, the tablet is only available in Wi-Fi only. Not only that, the Snapdragon 860 chip itself is only limited to 4G.

Be that as it may, in Belarus the novelty will be sold in a configuration with 6 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128 GB for 1,199 rubles or $ 480. For comparison, in China, the same version costs $ 310.

In fairness, it should be noted that Xiaomi equipment in Belarus is more expensive than in other European countries. For example, POCO F3 is sold in an official store for 1,399 rubles (€ 470) in the 6/128 GB version, while in the eurozone states the price is € 399 in the 6/256 GB configuration.

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is equipped with an 11 ”120Hz IPS display, an 8720mAh battery with 33W charging and supports stylus input. The tablet also has four stereo speakers, an 8-megapixel front and a 13-megapixel main camera.

