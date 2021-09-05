beta release date and content available

©

In addition to the release of Battlefield 2042, EA plans to expand the shooter series to new markets and categories by bringing the franchise to mobile devices. The publisher has shared new information on the mobile version regarding its free-to-play business model, available content, release date, hardware requirements, and more. Most of this refers to the beta, with a more definitive look at Battlefield Mobile expected at a later date.

EA is planning a soft launch for the game in Indonesia and the Philippines this fall. This initial test will only be available on Android. It looks like the test will start small before reaching more players in more regions. However, there is no word yet on when Battlefield Mobile will release in the US, UK or other regions.

Testing availability is limited, so players are advised to pre-register on the Google Play Store page when the game becomes available. However, not everyone who pre-registers will be selected to participate in the beta.

In terms of business model, Battlefield Mobile is free and supported by microtransactions. The items you can buy with real money are purely cosmetic, EA says. The game will also have its own Battle Pass, which is unique to the game and will not sync with the console / PC version of Battlefield.

As for the type of device you’ll need, EA said it is still conducting tests to optimize the game for “various devices.” For the first beta, you’ll need Android 7.0 or newer. Other phone models will be supported in the future.

EA also clarified that Battlefield Mobile will not be cross-playable with other versions because the game is being developed specifically for mobile devices.

In terms of content, EA said the Grand Bazaar map and Conquest mode will be available at the beta launch, with more content coming later. As with other beta games for EA and developers in general, the results of the testing period will not carry over to the full version of Battlefield Mobile upon launch. Battlefield Mobile is being developed by EA Industrial Toys.