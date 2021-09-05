Binance Limits SGD Product Offerings In Singapore Amid Regulatory Alerts

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced Sunday that it will roll back product offerings in Singapore amid warnings from financial regulators that the company may have violated payment laws.

Singaporeans will no longer be able to trade cryptocurrencies or receive payments in Singapore dollars, better known as SGDs, and the Binance mobile app will also be removed from Singapore Apple and Google Play stores, according to Sunday’s blog post.

The exchange said that all SGD trading pairs will be removed at 04:00 UTC on September 9, with users being encouraged to complete all peer-to-peer trades 24 hours before the deadline.

Binance’s decision to stop offering certain products came a few days after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) warned that the exchange could violate the country’s Payment Services Law, Binance first appeared on the regulator’s warning list for investors on September 1. The list includes “unregulated persons who, based on information received by the MAS, could be mistakenly considered licensed or regulated by the MAS”.

This story is still in development.