Binance will ban the use of the Singapore dollar on its platform

Bitcoin exchange Binance will prohibit customers from using the Singapore dollar in transactions on its platform, and will also remove applications from the regional App Store and Google Play. The company attributed the decision to its desire to comply with local laws.

Earlier, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) included Binance on the Investor Alert List. The regulator stressed that it does not control its activities.

The head of the company, Changpeng Zhao, recommended that Singaporean clients use the Binance.sg platform, which is owned by Binance Singapore. The latter has submitted an application for a license to MAS and is currently working under the exception provided for by the Law on Payment Services.

“For clarity, binance.com is not operating in Singapore and will remove trading pairs and take other actions. Binance Singapore is an independent organization that operates in the state on an exemption basis while it is in the process of obtaining a license. Additional restrictions may apply for local users. We do not set the rules, but the MAS, we just follow them, “Zhao wrote.

He also added that clients’ funds are safe. Should the company have to scale back operations, users will be given time to close positions and withdraw funds.

In June, the UK Financial Conduct Authority banned Binance Markets Limited from any regulated activity in the country without prior written approval.

The Cayman Islands began to check the work of the exchange, Thailand and Hong Kong accused the company of operating without a license, Japan issued another warning to it.

Polish regulators warned consumers about the risks of interaction with the platform, while Italy and Malta warned about unregulated activities of Binance.

In late July, the Malaysian Securities Commission announced enforcement action against the trading platform “for the illegal management of a digital asset exchange.”

In August, the Central Bank of the Netherlands announced that Binance did not have registration to provide services in the country.

We will remind, on September 3, the Financial Sector Supervision Authority of South Africa called on local investors to be “cautious and vigilant” when working with a cryptocurrency exchange.

