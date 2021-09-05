Bitcoin fell in price by 2% in three hours :: RBC.Crypto

The price of the main cryptocurrency fell to $ 48.2 thousand, and the capitalization fell to $ 910.3 billion

The price of bitcoin in three hours decreased by 2%, to $ 48.2 thousand. The capitalization of bitcoin fell to $ 910.3 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Over the past month, the main cryptocurrency has risen in price by 48%. Yesterday, on August 23, the cost of bitcoin for the first time since mid-May exceeded $ 50 thousand. At the moment, the cryptocurrency rate reached $ 50.5 thousand. Cryptocurrency market capitalization increased to $ 2.2 trillion.

The last time the price of a digital coin updated its historical maximum in mid-April at $ 64.8 thousand. After that, the quotes went down and in May the cryptocurrency reached $ 30 thousand for the first time since January. In June, the bitcoin rate fell to $ 28.8 thousand.

Crypto analyst Lark Davis predicted that by the end of the year, bitcoin will rise in price by 300%, and the capitalization of the digital coin will exceed $ 5 trillion.

