Boxing and MMA: Sport: Lenta.ru

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov named his favorite journalist, and also explained why he did not give an interview to Yuri Dudyu. His words are quoted by Sport24.

The athlete said that his favorite journalist is Vladimir Pozner, because he asks serious questions and conducts conversations with interesting people, while Dud, according to the fighter, is not in the right format.

Related materials

“The way he [Познер] asks questions: he is trying to break psychologically, I can feel it. He also knows history well. It would be interesting for me to talk to him. Dud? Well, he has more hype there. Not my format. Compared to Posner, this is a different level, ”Nurmagomedov added.

He noted that he would gladly accept the offer to talk with Pozner, but that has not yet been received. Dudyu, on the other hand, refused due to lack of time, as he was preparing for a fight with Conor McGregor and was not ready to “get emotionally diffused” and give away energy.

Nurmagomedov also did not want to go to Ivan Urgant, since he was not having an interview, but a show, which the fighter called “just ha-ha.”

Earlier, Nurmagomedov named the toughest opponent in his professional career. “Justin Gage hits like a truck. Nobody beat me harder than him. His kicks, punches, his hook from both hands, a right uppercut, ”the fighter recalled.