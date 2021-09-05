Brunson finished Till, Aspinall knocked out Spivak

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas hosted UFC Fight Night 191, in the main event of which 37-year-old Derek Brunson did not allow 28-year-old Darren Till to displace himself from the fifth line of the organization’s middleweight rankings.

Taking the first two rounds due to the advantage in wrestling technique, in the third five-minute the American found himself in a difficult position, having missed several heavy punches in the standing position, but even being shocked, he managed to pull himself together and once again transfer the Briton. Till’s unsuccessful attempt to get back into the stance resulted in Brunson taking his back and choking from behind, forcing the Liverpool native to signal surrender.

In a post-match interview, Brunson, who won his fifth consecutive victory, announced that he was counting on the title chance and was ready to wait for the opportunity to challenge the winner of the fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

In the second most important event of the tournament, British heavyweight Tom Aspinall won his fourth consecutive early victory in the UFC, already in the middle of the first round, finishing by technical knockout of the representative of Moldova, Sergei Spivak.

Trying to stop the opponent’s pressure, “Polar Bear” made an attempt to tie him in a clinch, but was knocked down, having received a knee blow to the body and an elbow to the head, after which it was not difficult for Aspinall to finish the fight with a finishing blow.

Other results of the event include the successful debut in the organization of the British lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who won by technical knockout in the first round against Luigi Vendramini, as well as the early victories of Khalil Runtri and Julian Erosa.

All results from UFC Fight Night 191.